Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Entersoft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTER   GRS503003014

ENTERSOFT S.A.

(ENTER)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:05:51 2023-04-11 am EDT
3.940 EUR   +6.20%
05:17aEntersoft : Q1 2023 Key Financials: Revenue growth by 31% and EBITDA by 33%
PU
02:27aEntersoft S A : Press release - financials results q1 2023
PU
02:27aEntersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entersoft: Q1 2023 Key Financials: Revenue growth by 31% and EBITDA by 33%

04/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entersoft announces its key financials for Q1 2023:

  • Revenues of €10.11 million, increased by 31% compared to Q1 2022 (€7.74 million)
  • EBITDA of €3.91 million, increased by 33% compared to the same period last year (€2.95 million)
  • Earnings before Taxes of €3.10 million, increased by 31% compared to the same period last year (€2,36 million)
  • Cash balance of €12.5 million, compared to €14.8 million at the end of 2022 and net cash of €2,1 million net of outstanding bank borrowings of €10.4 million.

The Group's performance during the first quarter is considered highly satisfactory as it exceeded expectations. The acquisition of new customers benefiting from the current RRF programs was particularly positive and is expected to continue in the coming quarters following the launch of the EU Cohesion Fund projects at the end of the first quarter. Additionally, the Group's two newly acquired businesses, the pharmacies/pharmaceutical distributors software business and property management software, performed exceptionally well, beyond expectations, and create further potential for exploiting synergies within and outside Greece in the coming period.

Finally, the integration and development of Bit Software in Romania is progressing according to planning and the annual budget. We estimate that the restructuring carried out in the current year will contribute to the gradual increase of Bit Software's operating margins to a level similar to Entersoft, enhancing the Group's overall profit margin as already planned by management for the future.

The Group delivered consistently on its budget, with 31% revenue growth, while the Group's recurring revenue base was further strengthened to 67% of total revenue, or €6.77 million in the first quarter.

Heading into the second quarter of the year, the Group has an extremely strong pipeline of contracted projects to be implemented, which creates very positive expectations for the rest of the year.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entersoft SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 09:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERSOFT S.A.
05:17aEntersoft : Q1 2023 Key Financials: Revenue growth by 31% and EBITDA by 33%
PU
02:27aEntersoft S A : Press release - financials results q1 2023
PU
02:27aEntersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
PU
03/29Entersoft S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Entersoft S A : presence in the Pharmaceutical B2B market is expanding. Deal with Dynamic ..
PU
02/21Entersoft Key Financials 2022 : Acceleration of growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022,..
PU
02/21Entersoft S A : Press release - financials results 2022
PU
02/21Entersoft S A : Corporate Presentation - FY2022
PU
02/08Entersoft S A : Energy Delivery Solutions (a subsidiary of PPC group) chooses Entersoft
PU
01/31Entersoft S A : acquires CGSoft and enters the Property & Real Estate Management software ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29,6 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net income 2022 6,02 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net cash 2022 1,15 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 111 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ENTERSOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Entersoft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERSOFT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,71
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonis Kotzamanidis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pantelis N. Nikolopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Konstantinou Menegos Executive Director, Director-R&D
Charalambos Avratoglou Executive Director
Konstantinos Dimitrakopoulos Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERSOFT S.A.-2.62%121
ORACLE CORPORATION17.35%253 133
SAP SE21.38%148 105
SERVICENOW, INC.21.73%95 946
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.45%40 888
HUBSPOT, INC.40.96%20 138
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer