ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF LAW 3556/2007: Notification of acquisition of significant holdings

Athens, March 12, 2024

The Joint Stock Company "ENTERSOFT S.A. PRODUCTION AND TRADE COMPANY FOR SOFTWARE AND SERVICES" (hereinafter the "Company"), in accordance with Law 3556/2007, informs the public that:

I. On 7.3.2024 the total percentage of participation of the company "Verdalite Limited", with registered seat in Cyprus ("Verdalite"), in the share capital and total voting rights of the Company reached approximately 21.85%, i.e. 6,553,677 shares and voting rights. It is noted that on 5.3.2024, such total percentage was 17.22%, i.e. 5,165,323 shares and voting rights.

According to the notification dated 7.3.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 8.3.2024 by the company "Rackham Trust Company S.A.", until 5.3.2024 Verdalite was wholly owned (100%) by the company "Olympia Group" with registered seat in Cyprus ("Olympia"). The majority of Olympia's shares and voting rights belonged to the "Folloe Trust", the legal title to the assets of which is held by "Rackham Trust Company S.A." with registered seat in Switzerland, which according to the shareholder's statement, is not controlled by another natural person or legal entity under the meaning of the provisions of Law 3556/2007.

On 4.3.2024, Olympia and the company "Rucio Investments S.a.r.l." with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Rucio") agreed orally to cooperate for the purpose of seeking to acquire control of the Company, initially through Verdalite. As of 6.3.2024 Olympia and Rucio control jointly Verdalite and each holds 50% of Verdalite's issued share capital and voting rights.

