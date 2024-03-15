About Entersoft S.A. www.entersoft.gr

According to the notification dated 14.3.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 15.3.2024 by the company "Rackham Trust Company S.A.", until 5.3.2024 Verdalite was wholly owned (100%) by the company "Olympia Group" with registered seat in Cyprus ("Olympia"). The majority of Olympia's shares and voting rights belonged to the "Folloe Trust", the legal title to the assets of which is held by "Rackham Trust Company S.A." with registered seat in Switzerland, which according to the shareholder's statement, is not controlled by another natural person or legal entity under the meaning of the provisions of Law 3556/2007.

On 4.3.2024, Olympia and the company "Rucio Investments S.a.r.l." with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Rucio") agreed orally to cooperate for the purpose of seeking to acquire control of the Company, initially through Verdalite. As of 6.3.2024 Olympia and Rucio control jointly Verdalite and each holds 50% of Verdalite's issued share capital and voting rights.

According to the notifications dated 15.3.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 15.3.2024 by the Foundation Stichting Don Quixote with registered seat in the Netherlands ("SDQ") and by Mr. L.R.J. Ridder Van Rappard, SDQ which is controlled by Mr. L.R.J. Ridder Van Rappard ("the Controller"), directly controls the company Steflot S.a.r.l with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Steflot"). Steflot directly controls the company Imker Holding S.a.r.l. with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Imker"). Imker directly controls ("Rucio").

Consequently, on 14.3.2024, Verdalite holds directly and each of Olympia, Rackham Trust Company S.A., the Controller, SDQ, Steflot, Imker and Rucio holds indirectly approximately 37.26%, i.e. 11,177,078 shares and voting rights in the Company.

It is reminded that the obligation to submit a mandatory tender offer, in accordance with article 7, par. 1 of Greek Law 3461/2006, was triggered on March 12, 2024.

Entersoft is a group of IT companies that provides a wide range of software and specialized solutions (ERP, CRM, SCM, Retail, Mobile, HRM, eInvoicing, eCommerce) to companies of all sizes for the automation of all units, departments and business activities using integrated innovations (Cloud, SaaS, Web, BI, AI, ML, etc.). With a systematic implementation, training and support methodology, it covers all vertical markets such as Manufacturing, Commerce, Retail, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Services, Primary Sector, Logistics and Healthcare. Being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange Regulated Market, it has significant export activity and serves thousands of customers in over 40 countries with mission-critical software. It has well-trained and certified executives and a quality network of partners with significant expertise and has shown strong growth rates over time.