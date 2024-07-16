About Entersoft S.A. www.entersoft.gr

Announcement

Contact details:

Ioanna Krasopoulou Head of Shareholder and Corporate Announcements Department Τ: 0030- 2109525001, email: ir@entersoft.gr

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SUBMSISSION OF A SQUEEZE-OUT REQUEST ACCORDING TO L. 3461/2006

Athens, July 16, 2024

The société anonyme under the name "ENTERSOFT S.A. PRODUCTION AND TRADE COMPANY FOR SOFTWARE AND SERVICES" (hereinafter the "Company") informs the public, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 16 and 27 of the Law 3461/2006, that pursuant to the notification dated 15.07.2024 received by the société anonyme under the name "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME", the transfer of the Company's common registered shares which were lawfully and validly offered during the acceptance period of the mandatory tender offer, was completed on 12.07.2024. Consequently, the société anonyme under the name "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" which as of 12.07.2024 holds 29,885,773 common registered shares of the Company, representing 99.62% of the total number of common registered shares and voting rights of the Company, submitted on 15.07.2024 to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission the attached request for the purchase of the remaining common registered shares of the Company, in accordance with article 27 of L. 3461/2006 and Decision number 1/644/22.04.2013 issued by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (attached filed titled "Αίτημα άσκησης Δικαιώματος Εξαγοράς.pdf".)

Entersoft is a group of IT companies that provides a wide range of software and specialized solutions (ERP, CRM, SCM, Retail, Mobile, HRM, eInvoicing, eCommerce) to companies of all sizes for the automation of all units, departments and business activities using integrated innovations (Cloud, SaaS, Web, BI, AI, ML, etc.). With a systematic implementation, training and support methodology, it covers all vertical markets such as Manufacturing, Commerce, Retail, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Services, Primary Sector, Logistics and Healthcare. Being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange Regulated Market, it has significant export activity and serves thousands of customers in over 40 countries with mission-critical software. It has well-trained and certified executives and a quality network of partners with significant expertise and has shown strong growth rates over time.

⚫Athens: 362 Siggrou Ave. & Evripidou, GR 17674 Kallithea|T:+30 211 101 5000|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Thessaloniki: 21 Ant. Tritsi, GR 57001 Pilaia |T:+30 2310 804840|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Patras: Othonos & Amalias 56, GR 26221 |T:+30 261 1104620|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Larisa: Farsalon 113, GR 41335 |T: +30 2410 670060|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Bucharest: 43 Polona Str., 6th floor, RO 010493|T:+40 21 230 1201|sales@entersoft.ro|www.entersoft.ro

⚫Sofia: EVROTUR Business Center, 12 Mihail Tenev, 6thfl./21st, BG 1784|T: +359 879 920002|info@entersoft.bg|www.entersoft.bg