  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Entersoft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTER   GRS503003014

ENTERSOFT S.A.

(ENTER)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-10-14 am EDT
3.450 EUR   +0.88%
10:33aEntersoft S A : Press release - financials results third quarter of 2022
PU
10:33aEntersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q3 2022
PU
08/03Entersoft S A : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022 (03/08/2022)
PU
Entersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q3 2022

10/14/2022 | 10:33am EDT
ENTERSOFT Corporate Presentation Q3 2022

Disclaimer

Entersoft SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31,4 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2022 6,20 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
Net cash 2022 5,60 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 103 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ENTERSOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Entersoft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERSOFT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,42 €
Average target price 7,25 €
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonis Kotzamanidis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pantelis N. Nikolopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Konstantinou Menegos Executive Director, Director-R&D
Charalambos Avratoglou Executive Director
Konstantinos Dimitrakopoulos Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERSOFT S.A.-37.82%100
ORACLE CORPORATION-25.24%175 790
SAP SE-31.10%97 874
SERVICENOW INC.-44.25%72 964
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-21.59%28 272
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.51%18 137