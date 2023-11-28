DiL Fashion Group S.A. has selected Entersoft as part of the digitalization and integration of its business operations for effective corporate governance and further growth. DiL Fashion Group was founded in Thessaloniki in 1962 and represents the brands MaxMara, SPORTMAX, MaxMara Weekend, MaxMara Studio, MaxMara The Cube, MaxMara Leisure, Marina Rinaldi, MAX&Co., MARELLA, i BLUES, PENNYBLACK, ESCADA, with 8 stores in Greece and corners in the department stores attica City Link, Golden Hall, Mediterranean Cosmos, and Tsimiski.

Through the implementation of Entersoft Business Suite (ERP, CRM, Retail) and e-Invoicing solutions, DiL Fashion Group will have at its disposal a modern information system that will cover all Retail and Backoffice Operations, Management and Reporting activities as well as e-Invoicing and documents upload to the Tax Authorities. The ultimate goal is to enhance speed and accuracy in Retail as well as foster customer relations, minimizing management costs.

The selection of Entersoft solutions reinforces the company's leading position in the apparel industry and confirms its leading technology products and high level of services that are catalytic in the digital transformation of businesses that invest in innovation and knowledge for their growth.