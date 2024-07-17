1 / 3
Announcement
Contact details:
Ioanna Krasopoulou Head of Shareholder and Corporate Announcements Department Τ: 0030- 2109525001, email: ir@entersoft.gr
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF LAW 3556/2007: Notification of disposal and acquisition of significant holdings
Athens, July 16, 2024
The Joint Stock Company "ENTERSOFT S.A. PRODUCTION AND TRADE COMPANY FOR SOFTWARE AND SERVICES" (hereinafter the "Company"), in accordance with Law 3556/2007, informs the public that:
I. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Pantelis Nikolopoulos, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was 15.23%.
- According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Antonios Kotzamanidis, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was 7.19%.
- According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Stavros Menegos, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was 5.74%.
IV. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Charalambos Avratoglou, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was 5.33%.
V. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Apostolos Andreas Kansouzidis, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 5.51%.
VI. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Fragiskos Panayiotis Kansouzidis, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 5.64%.
VII. According to the notification dated 15.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 15.07.2024 by "Rackham Trust Company S.A.", the total participation percentage of the company "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" under Commercial Registration No. 176188801000 ("UHC") on the Company's share capital and total voting rights reached on 12.07.2024 approximately 99.62%, namely 29,885,773 shares and voting rights. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 37.26%.
In particular, according to the abovementioned notification, on 26.03.2024 UHC became a shareholder of the Company for the first time holding a percentage of approximately 37.26% on the Company's share capital and total voting rights, namely 11.177.078 shares and voting rights. Οn 12.07.2024 UHC acquired 18.708.695 common registered shares of the Company pursuant to the mandatory tender offer that it submitted to the Company's shareholders on 29.03.2024 in accordance with L. 3461/2006.
Furthermore, according to the same abovementioned notification, UHC is a wholly (100%) owned subsidiary of the company "Verdalite Limited", with registered seat in Cyprus ("Verdalite"). Until 05.03.2024 Verdalite was wholly owned (100%) by the company "Olympia Group" with registered seat in Cyprus ("Olympia") and Olympia and the company "Rucio Investments S.a.r.l." with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Rucio") had agreed orally to cooperate for the purpose of seeking to acquire control of the Company, initially through Verdalite. The majority of Olympia's shares and voting rights belong to the "Folloe Trust", the legal title to the assets of which is held by "Rackham Trust Company S.A." with registered seat in Switzerland, which according to the shareholder's statement, is not controlled by another natural person or legal entity under the meaning of the provisions of Law 3556/2007.
As of 06.03.2024 Olympia and Rucio jointly control Verdalite and each holds 50% of Verdalite's issued share capital and voting rights.
UHC was incorporated on 19.03.2024 as a wholly (100%) owned subsidiary of Verdalite and was established also for the purpose of submitting a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with Greek Law 3461/2006.
On 26.03.2024 Verdalite transferred to UHC all the 11,177,078 ordinary registered voting shares that Verdalite held in the Company, which correspond to approximately 37.26% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. Such transfer was made by way of contribution in kind to the initial share capital of UHC and effected pursuant to an off-the-exchange transaction executed on the above date.
On 12.07.2024 UHC acquired 18.708.695 common registered shares of the Company pursuant to the mandatory tender offer that it submitted to the Company's shareholders on 29.03.2024 in accordance with L. 3461/2006.
VIII. According to the notifications dated 15.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 15.07.2024 by the Foundation Stichting Don Quixote with registered seat in the Netherlands ("SDQ") and by Mr. L.R.J. Ridder Van Rappard, SDQ which is controlled by Mr. L.R.J. Ridder Van Rappard ("the Controller"), directly controls the company Steflot S.a.r.l with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Steflot"). Steflot directly controls the company Imker Holding S.a.r.l. with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Imker"). Imker directly controls ("Rucio").
Consequently, on 12.07.2024, the Greek societe anonyme "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" holds directly and each of Verdalite, Olympia, Rackham Trust Company S.A., the Controller, SDQ, Steflot, Imker and Rucio holds indirectly approximately 99.62%, namely 29.885.773 shares and voting rights in the Company.
It is noted that on 15/07/2024 "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" submitted to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission a request for the purchase of the remaining common registered shares of the Company, in accordance with article 27 of L. 3461/2006.
Entersoft is a group of IT companies that provides a wide range of software and specialized solutions (ERP, CRM, SCM, Retail, Mobile, HRM, eInvoicing, eCommerce) to companies of all sizes for the automation of all units, departments and business activities using integrated innovations (Cloud, SaaS, Web, BI, AI, ML, etc.). With a systematic implementation, training and support methodology, it covers all vertical markets such as Manufacturing, Commerce, Retail, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Services, Primary Sector, Logistics and Healthcare. Being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange Regulated Market, it has significant export activity and serves thousands of customers in over 40 countries with mission-critical software. It has well-trained and certified executives and a quality network of partners with significant expertise and has shown strong growth rates over time.
