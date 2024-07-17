V. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Apostolos Andreas Kansouzidis, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 5.51%.

VI. According to the notification dated 16.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 16.07.2024 by Mr. Fragiskos Panayiotis Kansouzidis, his total participation percentage on the Company's share capital and total voting rights was reduced on 12.07.2024 to 0%. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 5.64%.

VII. According to the notification dated 15.07.2024 regarding changes in significant holdings notified to the Company on 15.07.2024 by "Rackham Trust Company S.A.", the total participation percentage of the company "UNITY HOLDING COMPANY SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" under Commercial Registration No. 176188801000 ("UHC") on the Company's share capital and total voting rights reached on 12.07.2024 approximately 99.62%, namely 29,885,773 shares and voting rights. It is noted that before 12.07.2024 such total percentage was approximately 37.26%.

In particular, according to the abovementioned notification, on 26.03.2024 UHC became a shareholder of the Company for the first time holding a percentage of approximately 37.26% on the Company's share capital and total voting rights, namely 11.177.078 shares and voting rights. Οn 12.07.2024 UHC acquired 18.708.695 common registered shares of the Company pursuant to the mandatory tender offer that it submitted to the Company's shareholders on 29.03.2024 in accordance with L. 3461/2006.

Furthermore, according to the same abovementioned notification, UHC is a wholly (100%) owned subsidiary of the company "Verdalite Limited", with registered seat in Cyprus ("Verdalite"). Until 05.03.2024 Verdalite was wholly owned (100%) by the company "Olympia Group" with registered seat in Cyprus ("Olympia") and Olympia and the company "Rucio Investments S.a.r.l." with registered seat in Luxembourg ("Rucio") had agreed orally to cooperate for the purpose of seeking to acquire control of the Company, initially through Verdalite. The majority of Olympia's shares and voting rights belong to the "Folloe Trust", the legal title to the assets of which is held by "Rackham Trust Company S.A." with registered seat in Switzerland, which according to the shareholder's statement, is not controlled by another natural person or legal entity under the meaning of the provisions of Law 3556/2007.

As of 06.03.2024 Olympia and Rucio jointly control Verdalite and each holds 50% of Verdalite's issued share capital and voting rights.

⚫Athens: 362 Siggrou Ave. & Evripidou, GR 17674 Kallithea|T:+30 211 101 5000|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Thessaloniki: 21 Ant. Tritsi, GR 57001 Pilaia |T:+30 2310 804840|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Patras: Othonos & Amalias 56, GR 26221 |T:+30 261 1104620|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Larisa: Farsalon 113, GR 41335 |T: +30 2410 670060|info@entersoft.gr|www.entersoft.eu

⚫Bucharest: 43 Polona Str., 6th floor, RO 010493|T:+40 21 230 1201|sales@entersoft.ro|www.entersoft.ro

⚫Sofia: EVROTUR Business Center, 12 Mihail Tenev, 6thfl./21st, BG 1784|T: +359 879 920002|info@entersoft.bg|www.entersoft.bg