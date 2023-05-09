Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Entersoft S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTER   GRS503003014

ENTERSOFT S.A.

(ENTER)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:06 2023-05-08 am EDT
4.360 EUR   +1.40%
02:50aEntersoft S A : SmartCV aqcuisition
PU
05/04Entersoft S A : Invitation to the Ordinary General Assembly_26.5.2023 Entersoft
PU
04/11Entersoft : Q1 2023 Key Financials: Revenue growth by 31% and EBITDA by 33%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entersoft S A : SmartCV aqcuisition

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the attached Press Release.

PRESS RELEASE - SmartCV aqcuisition

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entersoft SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERSOFT S.A.
02:50aEntersoft S A : SmartCV aqcuisition
PU
05/04Entersoft S A : Invitation to the Ordinary General Assembly_26.5.2023 Entersoft
PU
04/11Entersoft : Q1 2023 Key Financials: Revenue growth by 31% and EBITDA by 33%
PU
04/11Entersoft S A : Press release - financials results q1 2023
PU
04/11Entersoft S A : Corporate Presentation Q1 2023
PU
03/29Entersoft S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Entersoft S A : presence in the Pharmaceutical B2B market is expanding. Deal with Dynamic ..
PU
02/21Entersoft Key Financials 2022 : Acceleration of growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022,..
PU
02/21Entersoft S A : Press release - financials results 2022
PU
02/21Entersoft S A : Corporate Presentation - FY2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29,6 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2022 6,02 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
Net cash 2022 1,15 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 131 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ENTERSOFT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Entersoft S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERSOFT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonis Kotzamanidis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Pantelis N. Nikolopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Stavros Konstantinou Menegos Executive Director, Director-R&D
Charalambos Avratoglou Executive Director
Konstantinos Dimitrakopoulos Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERSOFT S.A.14.44%144
ORACLE CORPORATION18.63%261 800
SAP SE27.61%157 116
SERVICENOW, INC.13.06%88 586
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.17%41 099
HUBSPOT, INC.53.64%22 050
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer