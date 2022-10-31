Entertainment Network India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
October 31, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement ("
SSHA") with Spardha Learnings Private Limited and others, to subscribe to 5 equity shares and 12,932 Pre-Series A2 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (" CCPS"), for 11.49% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, in the following manner:
The first tranche will comprise of 9,238 (Nine thousand two hundred and thirty eight) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) and 5 (five) equity shares of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 5,00,32,359 (Indian Rupees Five Crore Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Nine), amounting to 8.2% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis; and
The second tranche will comprise of 3,694 (Three thousand, six hundred and ninety four) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 1,99,95,622 (Indian Rupees One Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Two), amounting to 3.3% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis.
The consummation of the transaction and payment of subscription consideration shall be subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent as set out in the SSHA. The Stock Exchanges will be intimated about the same in due course.
Spardha Learnings Private Limited is a private limited company engaged, inter alia, in the business of providing education, training, personalised guidance, and conducting workshops in academics, music, dance, fine-arts and sports through an online platform.
Details with respect to this acquisition, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9
th September, 2015, is appended in the Annexure.
For Entertainment Network (India) Limited
Prashant Panday
Managing Director & CEO
DIN: 02747925

Annexure
Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read
with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015
S.
Particulars
Disclosure
no.
1.
Name of the target entity,
Spardha Learnings Private Limited ("
Spardha
details in brief such as size,
Learnings
")
turnover etc
Registered Office: Plot no 96 Pratham Society S no
210/3 Pune, Maharashtra, PIN-411057, India
CIN No. U74990PN2016PTC158866
Authorised share capital: INR 20,00,000
Paid up share capital: INR 9,51,260
Turnover: Rs. 4.31 Crore for FY 2021-22
2.
Whether
the
acquisition
No
would
fall
within
related
party
transaction(s)
and
None of the Promoter(s) / persons belonging to the
whether
the
promoter/
Promoter(s) group and/or group companies are
promoter
group/
group
concerned or interested in this transaction.
companies have any interest
in the entity being acquired?
If yes, nature of interest and
details
thereof
and whether
the same is done at "arm's
length".
3.
Industry to which the entity
Spardha Learnings is a private limited company
being acquired belongs
engaged, inter alia, in the business of providing
education, training, personalised guidance, and
conducting workshops in academics, music, dance,
fine-arts and sports through an online platform.
4.
Objects
and
effects
of
Strategic investment purpose.
acquisition
(including
but
not limited to, disclosure of
reasons
for
acquisition
of
target entity, if its business is
outside the main line of
business of the listed entity)
5.
Brief
details
of
any
NA
governmental or
regulatory
approvals
required for
the
acquisition
6.
Indicative
time
period
for
The proposed acquisition will be structured in two
completion
of
the
tranches:
acquisition
(a) The first tranche will comprise of 9,238 (Nine
thousand two hundred and thirty eight) Pre-Series
A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees
Ten) and 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of
INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription
consideration of INR 5,00,32,359 (Indian Rupees
Five Crore Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred
and Fifty Nine), amounting to 8.2% of the share
capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected
to be completed within 30
th November 2022; and
(b) The second tranche will comprise of 3,694 (Three
thousand, six hundred and ninety four) Pre-Series
A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees
Ten) for subscription consideration of INR
1,99,95,622 (Indian Rupees One Crore Ninety
Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred
Twenty Two), amounting to 3.3% of the share
capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected
to be completed within 31
st December 2022.
7.
Nature
of
consideration -
Cash
whether
cash consideration
or share swap and details of
the same
8.
Cost of acquisition or the
Total cost of acquisition is INR 7,00,27,981.
price at which the shares are
acquired
9.
Percentage of shareholding /
5 equity shares and 12,932 Pre-Series A2
control acquired and / or
Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares, for
number of shares acquired
11.49% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis.
10.
Brief background about the
(a)
Date of incorporation: Spardha Learnings was
entity acquired in terms of
incorporated on 16 March 2016 as a private
products/line
of business
limited company.
acquired,
date
of
incorporation, history of last
(b)
Line of business: It is engaged, inter alia, in the
3 years turnover, country in
business of providing education, training,
which the acquired entity has
personalised
guidance,
and
conducting
presence
and
any
other
workshops in academics, music, dance, fine-arts
significant
information (in
and sports through an online platform.
brief)
(c)
Country of operation: India and United States of
America. (Spardha Learnings is expected to
operationalise their US subsidiary on and from
March 2023)
(d)
Turnover: Spardha Learning's turnover for the
last 3 years is as follows:
FY 2021-22: Rs. 4.31 Crore,
FY 2020-21: Rs. 1.12 Crore,
FY 2019-20: Rs. 0.59 Crore.
For Entertainment Network (India) Limited
Prashant Panday
Managing Director & CEO
DIN: 02747925
