Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Entertainment Network (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532700   INE265F01028

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED

(532700)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
156.30 INR   -2.98%
09:13aEntertainment Network India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
PU
09/19ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/09Entertainment Network (India) Trims Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entertainment Network India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

October 31, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India

Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers,

Limited,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

BSE Scrip Code: 532700/ Symbol: ENIL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement ("SSHA") with Spardha Learnings Private Limited and others, to subscribe to 5 equity shares and 12,932 Pre-Series A2 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ("CCPS"), for 11.49% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, in the following manner:

  1. The first tranche will comprise of 9,238 (Nine thousand two hundred and thirty eight) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) and 5 (five) equity shares of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 5,00,32,359 (Indian Rupees Five Crore Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Nine), amounting to 8.2% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis; and
  2. The second tranche will comprise of 3,694 (Three thousand, six hundred and ninety four) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 1,99,95,622 (Indian Rupees One Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Two), amounting to 3.3% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The consummation of the transaction and payment of subscription consideration shall be subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent as set out in the SSHA. The Stock Exchanges will be intimated about the same in due course.

Spardha Learnings Private Limited is a private limited company engaged, inter alia, in the business of providing education, training, personalised guidance, and conducting workshops in academics, music, dance, fine-arts and sports through an online platform.

Details with respect to this acquisition, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is appended in the Annexure.

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

For Entertainment Network (India) Limited

PrashantDigitally signed by Prashant Panday

Panday Date: 2022.10.31 18:02:38 +05'30'

Prashant Panday

Managing Director & CEO

DIN: 02747925

Encl: a/a

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

Annexure

Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read

with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015

S.

Particulars

Disclosure

no.

1.

Name of the target entity,

Spardha Learnings Private Limited ("Spardha

details in brief such as size,

Learnings")

turnover etc

Registered Office: Plot no 96 Pratham Society S no

210/3 Pune, Maharashtra, PIN-411057, India

CIN No. U74990PN2016PTC158866

Authorised share capital: INR 20,00,000

Paid up share capital: INR 9,51,260

Turnover: Rs. 4.31 Crore for FY 2021-22

2.

Whether

the

acquisition

No

would

fall

within

related

party

transaction(s)

and

None of the Promoter(s) / persons belonging to the

whether

the

promoter/

Promoter(s) group and/or group companies are

promoter

group/

group

concerned or interested in this transaction.

companies have any interest

in the entity being acquired?

If yes, nature of interest and

details

thereof

and whether

the same is done at "arm's

length".

3.

Industry to which the entity

Spardha Learnings is a private limited company

being acquired belongs

engaged, inter alia, in the business of providing

education, training, personalised guidance, and

conducting workshops in academics, music, dance,

fine-arts and sports through an online platform.

4.

Objects

and

effects

of

Strategic investment purpose.

acquisition

(including

but

not limited to, disclosure of

reasons

for

acquisition

of

target entity, if its business is

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

outside the main line of

business of the listed entity)

5.

Brief

details

of

any

NA

governmental or

regulatory

approvals

required for

the

acquisition

6.

Indicative

time

period

for

The proposed acquisition will be structured in two

completion

of

the

tranches:

acquisition

(a) The first tranche will comprise of 9,238 (Nine

thousand two hundred and thirty eight) Pre-Series

A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees

Ten) and 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of

INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription

consideration of INR 5,00,32,359 (Indian Rupees

Five Crore Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred

and Fifty Nine), amounting to 8.2% of the share

capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected

to be completed within 30th November 2022; and

(b) The second tranche will comprise of 3,694 (Three

thousand, six hundred and ninety four) Pre-Series

A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees

Ten) for subscription consideration of INR

1,99,95,622 (Indian Rupees One Crore Ninety

Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred

Twenty Two), amounting to 3.3% of the share

capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected

to be completed within 31st December 2022.

7.

Nature

of

consideration -

Cash

whether

cash consideration

or share swap and details of

the same

8.

Cost of acquisition or the

Total cost of acquisition is INR 7,00,27,981.

price at which the shares are

acquired

9.

Percentage of shareholding /

5 equity shares and 12,932 Pre-Series A2

control acquired and / or

Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares, for

number of shares acquired

11.49% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

10.

Brief background about the

(a) Date of incorporation: Spardha Learnings was

entity acquired in terms of

incorporated on 16 March 2016 as a private

products/line

of business

limited company.

acquired,

date

of

incorporation, history of last

(b) Line of business: It is engaged, inter alia, in the

3 years turnover, country in

business of providing education, training,

which the acquired entity has

personalised

guidance,

and

conducting

presence

and

any

other

workshops in academics, music, dance, fine-arts

significant

information (in

and sports through an online platform.

brief)

(c) Country of operation: India and United States of

America. (Spardha Learnings is expected to

operationalise their US subsidiary on and from

March 2023)

(d) Turnover: Spardha Learning's turnover for the

last 3 years is as follows:

FY 2021-22: Rs. 4.31 Crore,

FY 2020-21: Rs. 1.12 Crore,

FY 2019-20: Rs. 0.59 Crore.

For Entertainment Network (India) Limited

Prashant Panday

Digitally signed by Prashant Panday Date: 2022.10.31 18:03:14 +05'30'

Prashant Panday

Managing Director & CEO

DIN: 02747925

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

Disclaimer

ENIL - Entertainment Network (India) Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED
09:13aEntertainment Network India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
PU
09/19ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED : Ex-dividend..
FA
08/09Entertainment Network (India) Trims Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/09Transcript : Entertainment Network Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 20..
CI
08/08Entertainment Network India : Mirchi reports 145% revenue growth; core business EBITDA pos..
PU
08/08Entertainment Network Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
CI
06/28Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benck..
MS
05/09Entertainment Network (India) Trims Consolidated Loss in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/07Transcript : Entertainment Network Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 07, 20..
CI
05/06Entertainment Network Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ending March 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 687 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2023 209 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 7 451 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Entertainment Network (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 156,30 INR
Average target price 210,80 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Babulal Panday Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nandan Srinath Executive President
Subramanian Narayanan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vineet Ashok Kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Nadir Bhalwani Vice President & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-8.54%90
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 027
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-52.52%331
HT&E LIMITED-43.10%237
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-32.53%141
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED0.00%101