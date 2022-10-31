Entertainment Network India : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A

entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

October 31, 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers, Limited, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001 Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

BSE Scrip Code: 532700/ Symbol: ENIL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Company has today, entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement ("SSHA") with Spardha Learnings Private Limited and others, to subscribe to 5 equity shares and 12,932 Pre-Series A2 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ("CCPS"), for 11.49% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, in the following manner:

The first tranche will comprise of 9,238 (Nine thousand two hundred and thirty eight) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) and 5 (five) equity shares of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 5,00,32,359 (Indian Rupees Five Crore Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Nine), amounting to 8.2% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis; and The second tranche will comprise of 3,694 (Three thousand, six hundred and ninety four) Pre-Series A2 CCPS of face value of INR 10 (Indian Rupees Ten) for subscription consideration of INR 1,99,95,622 (Indian Rupees One Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Two), amounting to 3.3% of the share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The consummation of the transaction and payment of subscription consideration shall be subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent as set out in the SSHA. The Stock Exchanges will be intimated about the same in due course.

Spardha Learnings Private Limited is a private limited company engaged, inter alia, in the business of providing education, training, personalised guidance, and conducting workshops in academics, music, dance, fine-arts and sports through an online platform.

Details with respect to this acquisition, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is appended in the Annexure.

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516