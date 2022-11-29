Entertainment Network India : General updates

entertainment network (India) limited

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our earlier disclosure dated May 21, 2021 regarding the Company's foray into the United States (US) Radio market. The Company's US subsidiary, Viz. Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.

Due to the non-fulfilment of material contractual obligations by the counterparty, rendering the business operations unviable, EN. LLC. has issued a termination notice to the counterparty, terminating the Time Brokerage arrangement effective from November 30, 2022.

