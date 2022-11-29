Advanced search
    532700   INE265F01028

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED

(532700)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
156.40 INR   -2.25%
Entertainment Network India : General updates
PU
11/28Entertainment Network (India) Unit Nixes Deal to Broadcast Radio Content in US
MT
11/16Entertainment Network (India) Buys 'Significant' Minority Stake in E-Music Learning Startup; Shares Drop 3%
MT
Entertainment Network India : General updates

11/29/2022 | 01:21am EST
entertainment network (India) limited

Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Trade World, D-Wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6753 6983.

November 29, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India

Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers,

Limited,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

BSE Scrip Code: 532700/ Symbol: ENIL

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We refer to our earlier disclosure dated May 21, 2021 regarding the Company's foray into the United States (US) Radio market. The Company's US subsidiary, Viz. Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.

Due to the non-fulfilment of material contractual obligations by the counterparty, rendering the business operations unviable, EN. LLC. has issued a termination notice to the counterparty, terminating the Time Brokerage arrangement effective from November 30, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Entertainment Network (India) Limited

Digitally signed by

Mehul Mehul Rasiklal Shah

Rasiklal Shah Date: 2022.11.29

08:30:47 +05'30'

Mehul Shah

EVP - Compliance & Company Secretary

(FCS no- F5839)

Registered Office: 'A' Wing, 4th Floor, Matulya Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West),

Mumbai - 400 013, India. Tel: 022 6662 0600. Fax: 022 6661 5030. E-mail: mehul.shah@timesgroup.com www.enil.co.in

Corporate Identity Number: L92140MH1999PLC120516

ENIL - Entertainment Network (India) Limited published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 06:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
