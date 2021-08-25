Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Entheon Biomedical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENBI   CA29383X1033

ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.

(ENBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clinical Director of Imperial College's Center for Psychedelic Research Joins Entheon Advisory Board

08/25/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that Dr. David Erritzoe, the current Clinical Director of the Imperial College's Center for Psychedelic Research, has been appointed to Entheon's Advisory Board.

Dr. Erritzoe has significant experience in psychiatry, neuropsychopharmacology and psychedelic research. He is currently leading a new National Health Service (BHS) based research clinic, the CIPPRes Clinic, a collaborative, multidisciplinary research initiative between the Imperial College in London and the St. Charles Hospital.

Dr. Erritzoe conducts research using brain imaging techniques including PET and MRI scans and has conducted research into the neurobiology of addictions and depression.

"We continue to research the links between dopamine neurotransmitters and addictions, including the role that functional imaging studies can play in looking at various substance use disorders," said Dr. Erritzoe. 'As we continue to advance our knowledge in this area, I look forward to working with Entheon as they work to clinically advance DMT."

"Dr. Erritzoe's extensive hands-on experience in the realm of clinical research and his focus on substance-use disorders is a significant addition for Entheon and its Advisory Board as we work to further develop DMT through regulatory channels," said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "I would like to extend a warm welcome to David and look forward to the insight a researcher of his caliber brings to the Company."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Dr. David Erritzoe

Dr. Erritzoe is Clinical Senior Lecturer in General Psychiatry in Centres for Neuropsychopharmacology and Psychedelic Research at Imperial College, London, and is Consultant Psychiatrist at St Charles Hospital, CNWL Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust. From early 2021 heading a new NHS-based research clinic at St Charles Hospital, the CIPPRes Clinic.

David was trained in PET imaging at Columbia University in New York and later undertook a PhD at University Hospital Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen and is qualified as a medical doctor from Copenhagen University Medical School.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Timothy Ko, CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615
joe@entheonbiomedical.com
https://entheonbiomedical.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Crystal Quast at:

Bullseye Corporate
Crystal Quast
Telephone: +1 (647) 529-6364
quast@bullseyecorporate.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the engagement and advisory services of Dr. David Erritzoe as " Advisor", the development of the Company's clinical program, and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94316


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.
08:05aClinical Director of Imperial College's Center for Psychedelic Research Joins..
NE
08/24Entheon Biomedical Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility
NE
08/12Entheon Biomedical Announces Sponsorship of a Clinical Study to Assess the El..
NE
08/12Entheon Biomedical Corp. Announces Sponsorship of a Clinical Study to Assess ..
CI
07/30ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL : Buys Lobo Genetics
MT
07/30Entheon Biomedical Corp. Acquires Lobo Genetics Inc.
NE
07/28Entheon Biomedical Appoints Andy Greenshaw to Advisory Board
CI
07/28Entheon Biomedical Further Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr...
NE
07/27Entheon Biomedical Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
07/27MICRODOSE IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE : A Molecular Masterclass
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,38 M -3,47 M -3,47 M
Net cash 2020 2,84 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entheon Biomedical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Ko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Hegle Director, CSO & Operations Director
Christopher Gondi Independent Director
Ruth Chun Independent Director
Brandon Schwabe Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.-66.67%15
MODERNA, INC.278.04%159 416
LONZA GROUP AG35.20%62 571
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.36%49 218
CELLTRION, INC.-21.31%33 107
SEAGEN INC.-4.11%30 554