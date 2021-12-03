Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Entheon Biomedical Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ENBI   CA29383X1033

ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.

(ENBI)
Entheon Biomedical Announces Participation in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

12/03/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical (CSE: ENBI) will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on December 8-9, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore investment opportunities within the global small cap space.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Entheon Biomedical
Joe Cullen
+1(778) 919-8615
joe@entheonbiomedical.com
www.entheonbiomedical.com


