  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Entheon Biomedical Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ENBI   CA29383X1033

ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.

(ENBI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/31 12:18:21 pm EDT
0.125 CAD    --.--%
01:16pENTHEON BIOMEDICAL : CFO Certification
PU
03/30ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL : CEO Certification
PU
03/30Entheon Biomedical Announces Expanded Psychedelics Genetic Test Panel & New Clinical Research Platform
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entheon Biomedical : CFO Certification

03/31/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Form 52-109FV1

Certification of annual filings - venture issuer basic certificate

I, Brandon Schwabe, Chief Financial Officer of Entheon Biomedical Corp., certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of Entheon Biomedical Corp. (the "issuer") for the

  • financial year ended November 30, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: March 30, 2022

/s/ Brandon Schwabe _______________________

Brandon Schwabe

Chief Executive Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  • i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Entheon Biomedical Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:15:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,38 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net cash 2020 2,84 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,39 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entheon Biomedical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Ko President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Hegle Director, CSO & Operations Director
Christopher Sumeet Babu Gondi Independent Director
Ruth Chun Independent Director
Brandon Schwabe Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP.-61.54%6
MODERNA, INC.-31.13%70 496
LONZA GROUP AG-12.03%53 835
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.01%44 162
SEAGEN INC.-8.43%25 994
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-20.63%20 047