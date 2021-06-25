Entheon Subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences, Partners with Maya Health to Drive Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit Awareness

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, has announced an agreement with Maya health PBC ("Maya'') to help drive brand awareness of the Company's Psychedelics Genetic Test kit, developed and commercialized by its wholly-owned subsidiary HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen").

Maya has developed a measurement-based care platform designed to support psychedelic practitioners and patients. The comprehensive and secure platform was made for psychedelic practitioners, retreat facilitators, ketamine clinicians and integration coaches and enables them to optimize services and scale safely and effectively.

The agreement with Maya is expected to drive awareness and potential sales of HaluGen's genetic test kit, a first-of-its-kind product launched in the U.S. on June 10 and in Canada on April 6.

The test kit identifies specific DNA biomarkers to gauge the risk and potential of adverse reactions toward hallucinogenic drugs. The test provides users with personalized reports and actionable insight into the short and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis. Maya platform users will be able to fully integrate the use of HaluGen's test kits as a preparatory measure to better understand a patient's genetic profile as it relates to preparing for psychedelic-assisted therapies.

"Maya and Entheon share a mutual vision to help create safer psychedelic experiences and help people make informed choices about their treatment. Data and measurement-based information is critical to providing optimal psychedelic healthcare and Maya's solution is in strong alignment with the types of tools we are developing at Entheon, such as Halugen's Genetic test kit," said Entheon Biomedical's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "This is also the third such agreement we've been able to formalize in as many weeks and is an indicator of the true value that our test brings to the field, including developers such as Maya. We anticipate as these agreements begin to foment, we will see an increased uptake in these kits, which will ultimately drive growth and revenue."

"We are excited to partner with Entheon Biomedical as we work together to provide data-based information to practitioners and patients alike, improving treatment protocols and health outcomes," said Maya CEO and Founder, David Champion. "This shared mission to bring psychedelic treatment into the mainstream will be driven by the integration of tools such as these, that create a greater understanding of the potential for these types of treatment."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Maya PBC

Maya's mission is to empower practitioners with the technology and insight they need to scale psychedelic healthcare safely and effectively. Maya is a measurement-based care platform designed to support psychedelic practitioners and patients. Maya is the result of almost two years working with the community, carefully developing the outlines of a platform we believe will empower psychedelic practitioners. Maya is a Colorado Public Benefit Corporation (PBC).

www.mayahealth.com

