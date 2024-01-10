Official ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. press release

Exclusive Episode Airing Jan. 13 on FOX Hosted by Matthew “MMG” Meagher



NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), and the National Football League will wrap the second season of the popular video gaming series “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming” (NFL TNG) with a collection of special episodes that highlight the moments fans crave the most. For those who missed all the action during the regular season, for the first time “NFL TNG” will air on FOX for a one-hour broadcast on Jan. 13 at noon ET, featuring some of the top moments and hottest player rivalries from season two in a special episode hosted by popular Madden NFL content creator Matthew “MMG” Meagher.

Through the collaboration of NFL stars and gaming content creators, “NFL TNG” is committed to connecting fan communities and delivering a cohesive viewing experience tailored to the preferences of young audiences. The program saw major growth in its second season with an overall +40% increase in total impressions in comparison to its inaugural season in 2022.

“Season two of ‘NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’ saw great success with record growth numbers which further exemplifies the strength of our first-of-its-kind gaming series and the NFL’s dedication to bringing fans an unparalleled experience beyond the football field alongside Enthusiast Gaming,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. “Collaborating with our broadcast partner FOX to help culminate season two with an exclusive top moments program will allow fans to catch all the action they might have missed while providing an unforgettable bookend to an impactful season.”

“Crafting a dynamic weekly series that seamlessly bridges the worlds of gaming, streaming and NFL stardom has been a remarkable accomplishment and has set a new standard for entertainment at the intersection of sports and gaming,” said Adrian Montgomery, Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “‘NFL TNG’ enables us to spotlight a vibrant synergy between gaming and sports to a broader audience, ensuring an exhilarating experience that captivates fans and brings the convergence of these worlds to the forefront.”

Upcoming Special Episodes

“NFL TNG” will have several special episodes surrounding major NFL moments in January and February where fans can catch more of the action. In addition to the hour-long regular season recap hosted by Matthew “MMG” Meagher on FOX, there will be four other special episodes with new content in celebration of major NFL beats.

“NFL Tuesday Night Gaming” one-hour broadcast on FOX (Jan. 13 at noon ET )

(Jan. 13 at noon ET ) “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Chunky® Spicy Showdown” (Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. ET)

(Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. ET) “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Pro Bowl Games Special” (Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET)

(Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET) “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming” during Super Bowl LVIII Week (Feb. 8-9, times to be announced at a later date)

Fans can watch all-new special episodes from Jan. 13 to Feb. 9 and look back at season two’s non-stop action on “NFL TNG’s” Twitch , YouTube and X channels.

About “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming” Season Two

The second season of “NFL TNG” featured NFL players and Legends teaming up with top gaming creators to go head-to-head across popular video game titles from a variety of genres including Fall Guys, Rocket League, Fortnite, Madden NFL and new this season, Apex Legends.

The 15-episode season aired every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in tandem with the NFL regular season on “NFL TNG’s” Twitch , YouTube and X channels, treating fans to a mix of gaming, entertainment and behind-the-scenes moments, including 1v1 show matches between MMG and various NFL talents in a couch co-op style Madden NFL matchup. The season featured a new format with captain-led teams, including creators like SypherPK, Symfuhny, TypicalGamer and QTCinderella and top NFL talent including Ja’marr Chase, Puka Nacua, CJ Mosley and Demarcus Lawrence.

From the star-studded “NFL Tuesday Night Gaming Play Day”, hosted by Quavo at the season's start, to the much-anticipated return of JeromeASF and JennySmiles for “NFL Family Game Night”, a special “NFL TNG” series intended for children and parental co-viewing audiences, and the exciting integration of the One Piece x Fortnite Map, this season delivered a diverse array of unique experiences tailored for gamers of all audiences.

