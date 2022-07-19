Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EGLX   CA29385B1094

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.

(EGLX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:32 2022-07-19 pm EDT
2.360 CAD   +2.16%
05:16pEnthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
GL
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09:26aB. Riley Lowers Enthusiast Gaming Holdings' Price Target to CA$7.25 from CA$11.50 Given Market-Multiple Contraction Coupled with Equity Dilution, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

07/19/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an integrated media and entertainment company for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, July 19, 2022.

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s supplement to the management information circular dated July 12, 2022, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
John Albright48,061,63797.66%1,150,9702.34%
Michael Beckerman47,780,55797.09%1,432,0502.91%
Ben Colabrese47,882,269

97.30%1,330,338

2.70%
Alan Friedman46,646,65994.79%2,565,9485.21%
David Goldhill50,640,912100%00.00%
Janny Lee50,640,912100%00.00%
Adrian Montgomery48,089,07697.72%1,123,5312.28%
Scott Michael O’Neil48,241,97198.03%970,6361.97%
Angela Marie Ruggiero48,313,82498.17%898,7831.83%
Richard Sherman47,685,50396.90%1,527,1043.10%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten (10); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

 Outcome of
Vote		Votes For%Withheld/
Against		%
Number of DirectorsCarried50,640,912100%00.00%
Appointment of AuditorsCarried49,950,59398.64%690,3191.36%

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com   

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
