Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an integrated media and entertainment company for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, July 19, 2022.
All nominees as set forth in the Company’s supplement to the management information circular dated July 12, 2022, were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
John Albright
48,061,637
97.66%
1,150,970
2.34%
Michael Beckerman
47,780,557
97.09%
1,432,050
2.91%
Ben Colabrese
47,882,269
97.30%
1,330,338
2.70%
Alan Friedman
46,646,659
94.79%
2,565,948
5.21%
David Goldhill
50,640,912
100%
0
0.00%
Janny Lee
50,640,912
100%
0
0.00%
Adrian Montgomery
48,089,076
97.72%
1,123,531
2.28%
Scott Michael O’Neil
48,241,971
98.03%
970,636
1.97%
Angela Marie Ruggiero
48,313,824
98.17%
898,783
1.83%
Richard Sherman
47,685,503
96.90%
1,527,104
3.10%
The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten (10); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
%
Withheld/ Against
%
Number of Directors
Carried
50,640,912
100%
0
0.00%
Appointment of Auditors
Carried
49,950,593
98.64%
690,319
1.36%
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.