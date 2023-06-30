TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), an independent gaming media and entertainment company, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held today, June 30, 2023.

All nominees as set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated May 30, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
 John Albright27,528,72073.44%9,958,12326.56%
 Michael Beckerman27,638,47373.73%9,848,37026.27%
 Adrian Montgomery27,045,56272.15%10,441,28127.85%
 Scott Michael O’Neil32,682,44587.18%4,804,39812.82%
 Nicolas Brien33,748,80890.03%3,738,0359.97%
 David Goldhill24,644,95565.74%12,841,88834.26%
 Janny Lee24,299,63164.82%13,187,21235.18%


The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven (7); (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (3) approved the Stock Option Plan Resolution, as outlined in the Circular; and (4) approved the Share Unit Plan Resolution, as outlined in the Circular. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

 Outcome
of Vote		Votes For%Withheld/
Against		%
 Number of DirectorsCarried36,262,44996.73%1,224,3953.27%
 Appointment of AuditorsCarried53,895,56299.12%476,5470.88%
 Stock Option Plan ResolutionCarried28,105,03974.97%9,381,80525.03%
 Share Unit Plan ResolutionCarried32,706,92787.25%4,779,91612.75%


About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an independent gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game players and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, Commerce and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted GenZ and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Investor Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming – Alex Macdonald, CFO
FNK IR – Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.