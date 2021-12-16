Enthusiast Gaming Secures Multi-Year Credit Facility With Scotiabank

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit facility with The Bank of Nova Scotia (“Scotiabank”).

Under a commitment letter between the Company, as borrower, certain Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, and Scotiabank, as lender, the Company will obtain an operating facility with an initial limit of up to Cdn $5,000,000, subject to a borrowing base, and a term loan with an initial principal amount of up to Cdn $10,000,000 (collectively, the “Facilities”). The Facilities will be secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and the guarantor subsidiaries. The Facilities will be used to repay the existing indebtedness owed by the Company under its existing revolving and term credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The Company expects a significant reduction in monthly interest expense as a result of the replacement of the existing revolving and term credit facilities with the Facilities.

The term of the Facilities is 24 months, subject to an option for the Borrower to extend the maturity for a further 12 months. The Facilities are subject to customary conditions precedent, representations and warranties, financial and other covenants, and events of default.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

