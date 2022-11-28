Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGLX   CA29385B1094

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.

(EGLX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
0.8600 CAD   +8.86%
05:01pEnthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences
GL
05:00pEnthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences
AQ
11/15B.Riley Securities Cuts Enthusiast Gaming's Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Enthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences

11/28/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), an integrated gaming entertainment company, is pleased to announce its participation in the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Benchmark Company’s Discovery Conference.

Management from Enthusiast Gaming will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Benchmark Company’s Discovery Conference on December 1, 2022, and the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 5, 2022.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com


All news about ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.
05:01pEnthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences
GL
05:00pEnthusiast Gaming to Attend UBS and Benchmark Company Conferences
AQ
11/15B.Riley Securities Cuts Enthusiast Gaming's Price Target
MT
11/14Transcript : Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, ..
CI
11/14Enthusiast Gaming Generates Q3 Revenue of $50.6 Million, a 17% YoY Increase
MT
11/14Enthusiast Gaming Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/14Earnings Flash (EGLX.TO) ENTHUSIAST GAMING Posts Q3 Revenue of $50.6 million
MT
11/14Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Reports Goodwill Impairment for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
11/14Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/04Enthusiast Gaming Brief: Says Received NASDAQ Notification Regar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 213 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2022 -65,4 M -48,7 M -48,7 M
Net Debt 2022 10,1 M 7,54 M 7,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,79 CAD
Average target price 4,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 417%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Taylor Montgomery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bill Karamouzis President
Alexander Macdonald Chief Financial Officer
Meir Bulua Chief Information Officer
Erin Torbiak Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC.-78.76%89
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.24%329 015
NETFLIX, INC.-52.60%127 071
PROSUS N.V.-20.89%80 830
AIRBNB, INC.-41.34%61 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-32.03%56 841