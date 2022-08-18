EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company
08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
18:17:45
Subject
Announcement of an Important Resolution by the
Board of Directors of the Company
Date of events
2022/08/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/10/14
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:Announcement of
the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company to sign the
Share Swap Agreement with IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd (IBF).
4.Reason for change and its main content:
(1)With respect to the Share Swap Agreement between the Company and IBF,
the transaction consideration will be adjusted if either party distributes
stock dividends and/or cash dividends.
(2)Both parties distributed stock dividends and/or cash dividends when
sharing their profits for 2021. The transaction consideration adjustment
was calculated according to the formula stipulated in Article 4.2.1. of the
Share Swap Agreement, and the original NT$17.212231 per share transaction
consideration (including the cash consideration of NT$9.466730 per share
and share consideration of NT$7.745501 per share) has been adjusted to
NT$16.482229 per share (including cash consideration of NT$8.736730 per
share and share consideration of NT$7.745499 per share).
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)This Share Swap was postponed by an order from the Financial Supervisory
Commission dated January 27, 2022. The transaction consideration adjusted
in this announcement has been handled solely in accordance with the Share
Swap Agreement signed by the Company and IBF.
(2)The extraordinary shareholders' meeting on December 2, 2021 authorized
the Company's Board of Directors to handle matters relating to the
adjustments of transaction consideration according to the Share Swap
Agreement without convening another shareholders' meeting for approval.
