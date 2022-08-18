Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2849   TW0002849007

ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2849)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
14.70 TWD   -1.01%
06:24aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company
PU
06:14aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved 2022/Q2 financial report.
PU
07/20ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : (Supplementary Information)New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 18:17:45
Subject 
 Announcement of an Important Resolution by the
Board of Directors of the Company
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/10/14
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:Announcement of
the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company to sign the
Share Swap Agreement with IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd (IBF).
4.Reason for change and its main content:
(1)With respect to the Share Swap Agreement between the Company and IBF,
the transaction consideration will be adjusted if either party distributes
stock dividends and/or cash dividends.
(2)Both parties distributed stock dividends and/or cash dividends when
sharing their profits for 2021. The transaction consideration adjustment
was calculated according to the formula stipulated in Article 4.2.1. of the
Share Swap Agreement, and the original NT$17.212231 per share transaction
consideration (including the cash consideration of NT$9.466730 per share
and share consideration of NT$7.745501 per share) has been adjusted to
NT$16.482229 per share (including cash consideration of NT$8.736730 per
share and share consideration of NT$7.745499 per share).
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)This Share Swap was postponed by an order from the Financial Supervisory
Commission dated January 27, 2022. The transaction consideration adjusted
in this announcement has been handled solely in accordance with the Share
Swap Agreement signed by the Company and IBF.
(2)The extraordinary shareholders' meeting on December 2, 2021 authorized
the Company's Board of Directors to handle matters relating to the
adjustments of transaction consideration according to the Share Swap
Agreement without convening another shareholders' meeting for approval.

Disclaimer

EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.
06:24aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors ..
PU
06:14aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved 2022/Q2 financial report..
PU
07/20ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : (Supplementary Information)New appointment for Chief Internal Audi..
PU
06/22ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement to the record date of common stock dividends.
PU
06/22EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Common Stock Dividend, Payable on 05 August 2..
CI
06/17ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor
PU
06/17ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : To announce the members of the 5th term Compensation Committee of ..
PU
06/17ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the designation of the Bank's juristic-person dire..
PU
06/17ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : To announce the release of the non-competition restrictions on dir..
PU
06/17ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the Chairman of the Bank elected by the Board of D..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 564 M - -
Net income 2021 2 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 28 777 M 959 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Liu President & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Wei Xu Chief Financial Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Yue Kang Ting Chairman
Jen Wei Chang Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Philippe Espinasse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.09%959
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%359 504
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%292 563
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%217 818
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 285