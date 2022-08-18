EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/18 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/10/14 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:Announcement of the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company to sign the Share Swap Agreement with IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd (IBF). 4.Reason for change and its main content: (1)With respect to the Share Swap Agreement between the Company and IBF, the transaction consideration will be adjusted if either party distributes stock dividends and/or cash dividends. (2)Both parties distributed stock dividends and/or cash dividends when sharing their profits for 2021. The transaction consideration adjustment was calculated according to the formula stipulated in Article 4.2.1. of the Share Swap Agreement, and the original NT$17.212231 per share transaction consideration (including the cash consideration of NT$9.466730 per share and share consideration of NT$7.745501 per share) has been adjusted to NT$16.482229 per share (including cash consideration of NT$8.736730 per share and share consideration of NT$7.745499 per share). 5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)This Share Swap was postponed by an order from the Financial Supervisory Commission dated January 27, 2022. The transaction consideration adjusted in this announcement has been handled solely in accordance with the Share Swap Agreement signed by the Company and IBF. (2)The extraordinary shareholders' meeting on December 2, 2021 authorized the Company's Board of Directors to handle matters relating to the adjustments of transaction consideration according to the Share Swap Agreement without convening another shareholders' meeting for approval.