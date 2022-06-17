Log in
    2849   TW0002849007

ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2849)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
15.25 TWD   -0.97%
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor
PU
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : To announce the members of the 5th term Compensation Committee of the Bank
PU
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the designation of the Bank's juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership's representative
PU
EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of the Chairman of the Bank elected by the Board of Directors

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 18:44:18
Subject 
 Announcement of the Chairman of the Bank elected
by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/17
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder::Jesse Ding
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman, EnTie Commercial Bank
5.Name of the new position holder:Jesse Ding
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman, EnTie Commercial Bank
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Newly elected by the Board of Director
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 564 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 2 324 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net cash 2021 12 004 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 858 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 28,9%
