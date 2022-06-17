EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of the Chairman of the Bank elected by the Board of Directors
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:44:18
Subject
Announcement of the Chairman of the Bank elected
by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/17
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder::Jesse Ding
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman, EnTie Commercial Bank
5.Name of the new position holder:Jesse Ding
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman, EnTie Commercial Bank
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Newly elected by the Board of Director
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
