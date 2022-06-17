EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of the designation of the Bank's juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership's representative

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Name of legal person:OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership 3.Name of the previous position holder:Kotaro Kawashima 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Planning, ORIX Asia Limited 5.Name of the new position holder:Kotaro Kawashima 6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Planning, ORIX Asia Limited 7.Reason for the change:Appointment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17~2025/06/16 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Bank had received the notice on June 17, 2022 that the juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership designated Kotaro Kawashima as its representative with immediate effect.