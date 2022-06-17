EnTie Commercial Bank : Announcement of the designation of the Bank's juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership's representative
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:45:10
Subject
Announcement of the designation of the Bank's
juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited
Partnership's representative
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of legal person:OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kotaro Kawashima
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Executive Vice
President, Head of Corporate Planning, ORIX Asia Limited
5.Name of the new position holder:Kotaro Kawashima
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Executive Vice
President, Head of Corporate Planning, ORIX Asia Limited
7.Reason for the change:Appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2022/06/17~2025/06/16
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Bank had received the
notice on June 17, 2022 that the juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman
Limited Partnership designated Kotaro Kawashima as its representative with
immediate effect.
EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.