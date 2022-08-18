EnTie Commercial Bank : Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved 2022/Q2 financial report.

|
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/18
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,009,747
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
3,136,468
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,349,529
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,149,190
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,149,190
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.59
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):339,047,728
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):305,996,492
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):33,051,236
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA