  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2849   TW0002849007

ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2849)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
14.70 TWD   -1.01%
06:24aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of an Important Resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company
PU
06:14aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved 2022/Q2 financial report.
PU
07/20ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : (Supplementary Information)New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnTie Commercial Bank : Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved 2022/Q2 financial report.

08/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 18:07:47
Subject 
 Board of directors of EnTie Bank approved
2022/Q2 financial report.
Date of events 2022/08/18 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/18
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/18
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,009,747
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
3,136,468
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,349,529
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,149,190
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
 accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,149,190
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.59
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):339,047,728
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):305,996,492
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):33,051,236
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 564 M - -
Net income 2021 2 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 28 777 M 959 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Liu President & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Wei Xu Chief Financial Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Yue Kang Ting Chairman
Jen Wei Chang Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Philippe Espinasse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.09%959
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%359 504
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%292 563
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%217 818
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 285