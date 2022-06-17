EnTie Commercial Bank : New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Chief Internal Auditor 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Mr. Ray Chen, Senior Vice President 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):New replacement 6.Reason for the change:New replacement 7.Effective date:This proposal shall take effect after the approval of the Financial Supervisory Commission is obtained 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ray Chen acting as the Chief Internal Auditor starting from June 20, 2022. It will take effect upon obtaining approval from Financial Supervisory Commission