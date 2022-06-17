EnTie Commercial Bank : To announce the members of the 5th term Compensation Committee of the Bank

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Philippe Espinasse Steven P. Thomas Tina Chang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: P&C Ventures Limited Senior Adviser of Montrose Associates Limited, U.K. Executive Director, KHL Capital 5.Name of the new position holder: Charles Huang Steven P. Thomas Tina Chang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman, Circular Taiwan Network Senior Adviser of Montrose Associates Limited, U.K. Executive Director, KHL Capital 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28~2022/06/27 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None