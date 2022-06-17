EnTie Commercial Bank : To announce the members of the 5th term Compensation Committee of the Bank
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:45:43
Subject
To announce the members of the 5th term
Compensation Committee of the Bank
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Philippe Espinasse
Steven P. Thomas
Tina Chang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
P&C Ventures Limited
Senior Adviser of Montrose Associates Limited, U.K.
Executive Director, KHL Capital
5.Name of the new position holder:
Charles Huang
Steven P. Thomas
Tina Chang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman, Circular Taiwan Network
Senior Adviser of Montrose Associates Limited, U.K.
Executive Director, KHL Capital
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/28~2022/06/27
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.