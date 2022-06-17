EnTie Commercial Bank : To announce the release of the non-competition restrictions on directors at the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/17/2022
Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
To announce the release of the non-competition
restrictions on directors at the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
2022/06/17
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Mark Zoltan Chiba / Juridical director's representative
Kotaro Kawashima /Juridical director's representative
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that are within or similar to the scope of
the Bank's business
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Within period of
serving as director of the Bank
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by a majority of the
shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total
number of its outstanding shares
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
