  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. EnTie Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2849   TW0002849007

ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(2849)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
15.25 TWD   -0.97%
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : New appointment for Chief Internal Auditor
PU
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : To announce the members of the 5th term Compensation Committee of the Bank
PU
07:03aENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the designation of the Bank's juristic-person director, OLHE Cayman Limited Partnership's representative
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnTie Commercial Bank : To announce the release of the non-competition restrictions on directors at the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EnTie Commercial Bank
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 18:43:54
Subject 
 To announce the release of the non-competition
restrictions on directors at the 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Mark Zoltan Chiba / Juridical director's representative
Kotaro Kawashima /Juridical director's representative
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that are within or similar to the scope of
the Bank's business
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:Within period of
serving as director of the Bank
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by a majority of the
shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total
number of its outstanding shares
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 564 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 2 324 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net cash 2021 12 004 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 858 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 28,9%
Managers and Directors
James Liu President & Chief Executive Officer
Shi Wei Xu Chief Financial Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Yue Kang Ting Chairman
Jen Wei Chang Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Philippe Espinasse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.73%1 002
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.12%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.96%151 112