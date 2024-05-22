Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate projects management and development. The Company operates through managing real estate properties, which involve buying, selling, renting and leasing land plots and real estate properties; constructing and managing industrial, commercial and residential properties and projects, and land subdivision and development operations. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through its five wholly owned subsidiaries: Al Hakimia for Trading and Investment, Al Rustumia for Trading and Investment, Qalat Al Aman Wa Al Khair for Commercial Investment Co., Western Company for Trade and Marketing and Al Ghazalia for Trade and Marketing Co.