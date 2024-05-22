ALENTKAEYA FOR INVESTMENT&REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ALENTKAEYA FOR
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻘﺘﻧﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT&REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
AM 11:43:04 2024-05-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
PLC
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Date: 22-05-2024 11:43:04 AM
Subject: An invitation to attend an extraordinary general b
With reference to the request submitted by shareholders
%15 ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻜﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻡﺪﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ
who own more than 15% of the company's capital, which
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ
includes an invitation to attend the extraordinary general
ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
assembly meeting, based on the provisions of companies,
ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺕﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/172)
Article (172/B) of the Companies Law and its
ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/6/9 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ
amendments, I have decided to invite you to attend the
ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻋ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ
meeting on Sunday, 6/9/2024. At eleven in the morning,
ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻋ (zoom) ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ
via electronic means, via the Zoom application, via the
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86872714165?pwd=fjn79sc
following link
ﻊﻴﺿﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺚﺤﺒﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2UzQqRAsiWZVsWa3zjVTJyB.1
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86872714165?pwd=fjn79sc
: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
2UzQqRAsiWZVsWa3zjVTJyB.1 To explore the following
ﻥﺎﻣﺰﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ-
ﻦﻳﺩﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ
topics: -Electing a new board of directors Please attend the
meeting at the designated time and place
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻲﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺤﺑﺭ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ
ﻲﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺤﺑﺭ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
