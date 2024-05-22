ALENTKAEYA FOR INVESTMENT&REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALENTKAEYA FOR

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻘﺘﻧﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT&REALESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

AM 11:43:04 2024-05-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

PLC

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Date: 22-05-2024 11:43:04 AM

Subject: An invitation to attend an extraordinary general b

With reference to the request submitted by shareholders

%15 ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻜﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻡﺪﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ

who own more than 15% of the company's capital, which

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﻀﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ

includes an invitation to attend the extraordinary general

ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

assembly meeting, based on the provisions of companies,

ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺕﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻘﻓ ﻪﺗﻼﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺏ/172)

Article (172/B) of the Companies Law and its

ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/6/9 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ

amendments, I have decided to invite you to attend the

ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻋ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺓﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ

meeting on Sunday, 6/9/2024. At eleven in the morning,

ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻂﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺮﺒﻋ (zoom) ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ

via electronic means, via the Zoom application, via the

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86872714165?pwd=fjn79sc

following link

ﻊﻴﺿﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺚﺤﺒﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2UzQqRAsiWZVsWa3zjVTJyB.1

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/86872714165?pwd=fjn79sc

: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

2UzQqRAsiWZVsWa3zjVTJyB.1 To explore the following

ﻥﺎﻣﺰﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ-

ﻦﻳﺩﺪﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ

topics: -Electing a new board of directors Please attend the

meeting at the designated time and place

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻲﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺤﺑﺭ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

ﻲﻘﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺤﺑﺭ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

