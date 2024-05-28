Entourage Health Corp. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 16.42 million compared to CAD 15.11 million a year ago.

Revenue was CAD 12.7 million compared to CAD 11.83 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 6.29 million compared to CAD 9.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.