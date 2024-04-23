Entra ASA reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was NOK 776 million compared to NOK 791 million a year ago. Net loss was NOK 966 million compared to NOK 50 million a year ago.
