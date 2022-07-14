Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships or obtain additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, our and our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact.
ENTRADA'S MISSION
Treating Devastating Diseases With
Intracellular Therapeutics
ENTRADA AT A GLANCE
We are driven to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle therapeutics
as a new class of medicines and become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company
Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) platform consists of alibrary of proprietary cyclic peptides with unique chemistry that enable improved cellular uptake, endosomal escape and consistent translation across species
Entrada becomes a clinical stage company this yearwith initial clinical data expected in 2023
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) has a high unmet need and an established clinical and regulatory pathway; ENTR-601-44 IND filing on track for Q4 2022
Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, yet there are no therapies available; ENTR-701 IND filing planned for 2023
Expanding beyond neuromuscular: EEV's unique mechanism of action enables delivery of various moieties into organs and tissues
Strong financial position withcash runway into the 2H 2024
Experienced Leadership team and Board of Directors, supported by leading biotech investors
LEADERSHIP TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dipal Doshi
Natarajan Sethuraman, PhD
Nerissa Kreher, MD
Nathan Dowden
President & CEO
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Kory Wentworth, CPA
Kerry Robert
Jared Cohen, PhD, JD
Karla MacDonald
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, People
General Counsel
Vice President, Corporate
Communications & IR
Board of Directors
Kush Parmar, MD, PhD
Managing Partner
5AM Ventures
(Board Chairman)
Peter S. Kim, PhD
Virginia & D.K. Ludwig Prof. of Biochemistry Stanford University
Todd Foley
Managing Director
MPM Capital
John Crowley
Chairman & CEO
Amicus Therapeutics
Mary Thistle
Industry Leader & Independent
Board Member
Carole Nuechterlein, JD
Head
Roche Venture Fund
Dipal Doshi
President & CEO
(Board Director)
