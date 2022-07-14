Log in
Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

07/14/2022
Corporate Presentation

July 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships or obtain additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, our and our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third- party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

2

July 2022

ENTRADA'S MISSION

Treating Devastating Diseases With

Intracellular Therapeutics

3

July 2022

ENTRADA AT A GLANCE

We are driven to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle therapeutics

as a new class of medicines and become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company

  • Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) platform consists of a library of proprietary cyclic peptides with unique chemistry that enable improved cellular uptake, endosomal escape and consistent translation across species
  • Entrada becomes a clinical stage company this year with initial clinical data expected in 2023
    • Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) has a high unmet need and an established clinical and regulatory pathway; ENTR-601-44 IND filing on track for Q4 2022
    • Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, yet there are no therapies available; ENTR-701 IND filing planned for 2023
    • Expanding beyond neuromuscular: EEV's unique mechanism of action enables delivery of various moieties into organs and tissues
  • Strong financial position with cash runway into the 2H 2024
  • Experienced Leadership team and Board of Directors, supported by leading biotech investors

4

July 2022

LEADERSHIP TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dipal Doshi

Natarajan Sethuraman, PhD

Nerissa Kreher, MD

Nathan Dowden

President & CEO

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Kory Wentworth, CPA

Kerry Robert

Jared Cohen, PhD, JD

Karla MacDonald

Chief Financial Officer

Vice President, People

General Counsel

Vice President, Corporate

Communications & IR

Board of Directors

Kush Parmar, MD, PhD

Managing Partner

5AM Ventures

(Board Chairman)

Peter S. Kim, PhD

Virginia & D.K. Ludwig Prof. of Biochemistry Stanford University

Todd Foley

Managing Director

MPM Capital

John Crowley

Chairman & CEO

Amicus Therapeutics

Mary Thistle

Industry Leader & Independent

Board Member

Carole Nuechterlein, JD

Head

Roche Venture Fund

Dipal Doshi

President & CEO

(Board Director)

5

July 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

