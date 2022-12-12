Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships or obtain additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, our and our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third- party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.
December 2022
ENTRADA'S MISSION
Treating Devastating Diseases With
Intracellular Therapeutics
December 2022
ENTRADA AT A GLANCE
We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle therapeutics as a
new class of medicines and become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company
Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) platform consists of alibrary of proprietary cyclic peptides with unique chemistry that we believe enables improved cellular uptake, endosomal escape and consistent translation across species
Entrada anticipates becoming a clinical stage company this year with initial clinical data expected in 2H 2023
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) has a high unmet need and an established clinical and regulatory pathway; ENTR-601-44 IND filing and selection of a DMD exon 45 clinical candidate on track for Q4 2022; Discovery activities initiated on additional exon skipping programs
Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is the most common form of muscular dystrophy, yet there are no therapies available; ENTR-701 IND filing planned for 2H 2023
Expanding beyond neuromuscular: EEV's unique mechanism of action is designed to enable delivery of various moieties into organs and tissues
Strong financial position with current cash runway into 2H 2024
Experienced leadership team and Board of Directors, supported by leading biotech investors
December 2022
Note: Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Vertex was announced on December 8, 2022 and is contingent on completion of review under HSR and other antitrust laws; As a result, this slide does not reflect proceeds from and other elements of the transaction.
STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH VERTEX
Announced transformational collaboration with Vertex for the discovery and development of EEV-
therapeutics for the potential treatment of DM1
Overview of DM1 Collaboration:
$224M upfront payment and $26M equity investment
Up to $485M for the achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on future net sales
Four-yearglobal research collaboration; Entrada will continue to advance and receive payments for certain ENTR-701 and DM1-related research activities
Vertex will be responsible for global development, manufacturing and commercialization of ENTR-701 and any additional programs stemming from Entrada's DM1 research efforts
Collaboration provides a significant infusion of capital, enabling Entrada to substantially extend our cash runway into 2H 2025*, while accelerating and expanding our Duchenne franchise, building out our EEV platform and advancing indications outside of neuromuscular disease
December 2022
Note: Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Vertex was announced on December 8, 2022 and is contingent on completion of review under HSR and other antitrust laws; *Assumes the achievement of certain near-term milestones under the collaboration as well as our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
