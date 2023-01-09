Advanced search
Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

01/09/2023 | 11:30am EST
Corporate Presentation

January 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, statements related to the clinical hold notice regarding the IND for ENTR-601-44 and subsequent activities, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships, including the ability to complete our transaction with Vertex, raise additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, our and our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third- party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

2

January 2023

ENTRADA'S MISSION

Treating Devastating Diseases With

Intracellular Therapeutics

3

January 2023

ENTRADA AT A GLANCE

We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle

(EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of intracellular medicines

EEV platform consists of a library of proprietary cyclic peptides with unique chemistry that we believe

enables improved cellular uptake, endosomal escape and consistent translation across species

  • Advancing new therapeutic options for people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne or DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)
    • Duchenne has a high unmet need and an established clinical and regulatory pathway; Focus on 44 and 45 with discovery efforts underway in additional exons
    • DM1 is the most common form of muscular dystrophy; Collaboration with Vertex announced in December 2022*
  • Expanding our commitment to non-neuromuscular disease programs
    • EEV's unique mechanism of action is designed to enable delivery of various moieties into organs and tissues
  • Strong financial position with current cash runway into 2H 2024*
  • Experienced leadership team and Board of Directors, supported by leading biotech investors

January 2023

4

*Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Vertex was announced on December 8, 2022 and is contingent on completion of review under HSR and other antitrust laws; As a result, this slide does not reflect proceeds from and other elements of the transaction.

STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH VERTEX

Announced transformational collaboration with Vertex for the discovery and development of

EEV-therapeutics for the potential treatment of DM1

  • $224M upfront payment and $26M equity investment
  • Up to $485M for the achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on future net sales
  • Four-yearglobal research collaboration; Entrada will continue to advance and receive payments for certain ENTR-701 and DM1-related research activities
  • Vertex will be responsible for global development, manufacturing and commercialization

Collaboration substantially extends our cash runway into 2H 2025*, while accelerating and expanding our Duchenne franchise, building out our EEV platform and advancing indications outside of neuromuscular disease

January 2023

5

Note: Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Vertex was announced on December 8, 2022 and is contingent on completion of review under HSR and other antitrust laws; *Assumes achievement of certain near-term milestones under the collaboration, upfront and equity investments and our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
