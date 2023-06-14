Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRDA   US29384C1080

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:51:07 2023-06-14 pm EDT
15.89 USD   -1.94%
12:41pEntrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/08Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/06Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

06/14/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

June 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable

terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, statements related to the clinical hold notice regarding the IND for ENTR-601-44 and subsequent activities, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships, including the ability to complete our transaction with Vertex, raise additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, our and our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third- party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

2

June 2023

ENTRADA'S MISSION

Treating Devastating Diseases With

Intracellular Therapeutics

3

ENTRADA AT A GLANCE

Entrada is leveraging its Endosomal Escape Vehicle platform (EEV™️) to create a diverse and expanding development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based therapeutics

EEV platform consists of a library of proprietary cyclic peptides with unique chemistry that we believe

enables improved cellular uptake, endosomal escape and consistent translation across species

  • Advancing new therapeutic options for people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)
    • DMD has a high unmet need and an established clinical and regulatory pathway
    • DMD primary focus centered on exons 44 and 45 with discovery efforts underway in exons 51 and 50
    • DM1 is the most common form of muscular dystrophy; Transformative Vertex partnership closed in February 2023
  • Expanding our commitment to non-neuromuscular disease programs
    • EEV's unique mechanism of action is designed to enable delivery of various moieties into organs and tissues
  • Strong financial position with current cash runway into 2H 2025*
  • Experienced leadership team and Board of Directors, supported by leading biotech investors

June 2023

4

*Assumes existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, together with Vertex collaboration proceeds received, ongoing research support and achievement of certain milestones.

STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH VERTEX

Established transformational collaboration with Vertex for the discovery and development of

EEV-therapeutics for the potential treatment of DM1

  • $224M upfront payment and $26M equity investment
  • Up to $485M for the achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on future net sales
  • Four-yearglobal research collaboration; Entrada continues to advance and receive payments for certain ENTR-701 and DM1-related research activities
  • Vertex is responsible for global development, manufacturing and commercialization

Collaboration extends Entrada's cash runway into 2H 2025*, while accelerating and expanding our Duchenne franchise, building out our EEV platform and advancing indications outside of neuromuscular disease

June 2023

5

*Assumes existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, together with Vertex collaboration proceeds received, ongoing research support and achievement of certain milestones.

Disclaimer

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:41pEntrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/08Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
06/06Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
06/06Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conferen..
AQ
05/15Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
05/10Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/10Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/10Entrada Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
04/04Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
04/04Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 60,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
EV / Sales 2024 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,20 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipal Doshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kory James Wentworth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Nerissa C. Kreher Chief Medical Officer
Natarajan Sethuraman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.19.82%538
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.94%88 108
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.53%82 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.05%28 128
BIONTECH SE-23.05%27 859
GENMAB A/S-9.32%25 207
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer