June 2024
This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking
statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities and clinical trials, our regulatory filings and approvals, statements related to our ability to continue to recruit for and complete its healthy volunteer trial, ENTR-601-44-101, in the United Kingdom, expectations regarding the timing of data from our Phase 1 trial for ENTR-601-44 in October 2024, the ability to resolve the clinical hold for ENTR-601-44 and subsequent activities, expectations regarding the timing or content of any update regarding our regulatory filings including for a Phase 2 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2024, expectations regarding the safety and therapeutic benefits of ENTR-601-44, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and discovery programs, expectations regarding the results of preclinical studies predicting the results of later preclinical studies or any clinical trials of our therapeutic candidates, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations or strategic relationships, our ability to raise additional funding, the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our product candidates, the potential of our EEV product candidates and EEV platform, the ability and willingness of our third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates, including our Vertex partnership for VX-670, expectations regarding the expected timing, progress and success of our collaboration with Vertex, including the ability to recruit for and complete its Phase 1/2 trial and any future payments we may receive under our collaboration and license agreements, our collaborators' ability to protect our intellectual property for our products, expectations regarding the timing of preclinical data results and planned CTA/IND submissions for ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50, the continued development and advancement of ENTR-601-44,ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50 for the treatment of DMD, and VX-670 for the treatment of DM1, and the sufficiency of our cash resources through the second quarter of 2026.
Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.
Our Mission
To Treat Devastating Diseases with Intracellular Therapeutics
An Expanding Pipeline of Intracellular Therapeutics
Entrada is leveraging its Endosomal Escape Vehicle platform (EEV ) to create a diverse and
expanding development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based therapeutics
- Advancing new therapeutic options for people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
- ENTR-601-44initiated dosing for the fourth and final cohort in its Phase 1 trial with data expected in October 2024; Regulatory filings expected in Q4 2024 for global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients
- ENTR-601-45regulatory filings expected in Q4 2024 for global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients
- ENTR-601-50regulatory filings expected in 2025 for global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients
- Transformative Vertex partnership for the development of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)
- VX-670global Phase 1/2 clinical trial in DM1 patients cleared in the US, EU and additional jurisdictions; Patient dosing is ongoing
- Achieved $75 million milestone for the clinical advancement of VX-670
- Extending the pipeline with novel intracellular therapeutic candidates by leveraging new moieties and targeting additional therapeutic areas
- Strong financial position with cash runway through the second quarter of 2026*
*Assumes $327 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2024, together with Vertex collaboration ongoing research support and the $75 million clinical advancement milestone expected to be received in the second quarter of 2024.
A Differentiated and Expanding Pipeline
Entrada's pipeline includes a diverse array of high potential and high value assets;
Each disease has a substantial patient population with a significant unmet medical need
Disease/Condition
DMD
Neuromuscular
DM1
POMPE
Beyond
Neuromuscular
Platform
Expansion
Discovery
ENTR-601-44
ENTR-601-45
ENTR-601-50
Exon 51
VX-670
ERT/Oligonucleotide
Immunology
Ocular
Gene editing
mRNA delivery
Antibody/Protein
Lead Optimization
IND Enabling
Clinical
Phase 2 regulatory filings expected in Q4 2024
Phase 2 regulatory filings expected in Q4 2024
Phase 2 regulatory filings expected in 2025
Phase 1/2 trial ongoing
Endosomal Escape
Vehicle (EEV )
Therapeutics
- Unique chemistry results in improved uptake and endosomal escape
- Cyclic structure designed to extend half life and increase stability
-
Phospholipid binding potentially enables broad biodistribution to
all cells
- Mechanism of internalization conserved across species
Entrada seeks to solve a fundamental
problem: a lack of efficient cellular uptake and escape from the endosome; Both are critical to intracellular target engagement and therapeutic benefit
1
High Intracellular Uptake
3
Prolonged Duration of Effect
(~90% Uptake)
(Intracellular Depot)
2
Efficient Endosomal Escape
(~50% Escape v. 2% Standard)
Qian, Z. et al. ACS Chem. Biol. 2013; Qian, Z. et al. Biochemistry 2014; Qian, Z. et al. Biochemistry 2016; Sahni, A. et al. ACS Chem. Biol. 2020; Pei, D. Acc. Chem. Res. 2022.
Functional Delivery for Target Tissues
EEV-therapeutic candidates can be designed to enhance functional delivery to target tissues
Discovery Engine for Intracellular Therapeutics
Functional Delivery in the EGFP-654 Transgenic Mice
EEV
Therapeutic modality
- High-throughput EEV library screening in vitro
- Functional validation of lead EEVs with PMO therapeutic modality in vitro and in vivo
- EEV optimized for the functional delivery to target tissues in vivo
EGFP Protein (a.u.)
200
PMO654
138.6
EEV-PMO654
150
103.6
100
69.3
50
33.3
27.1
6.6
14.6
4.0
4.1
2.9
0
Triceps Diaphragm
Tibialis
Kidney
Liver
Anterior
Target Tissues
PMO, phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer; EGFP-654 transgenic mouse model contains an EGFP gene interrupted by human beta-globin intron 2 with mutated nt654
(Sazani, P. et al. Nature Biotech. 2002); PMO654, splicing switching PMO targeting nt654; shown as mean ± standard deviation.
Translation from Update to Outcomes
Murine Example
EEV-therapeutic candidates have demonstrated favorable pharmacological properties: efficient intracellular delivery, significant uptake in target tissues and potent pharmacodynamic outcomes
Tissue Uptake in Muscle
Intracellular Delivery
✓
Skeletal muscle
+
✓
Endosomal escape
=
✓
Cardiac muscle
✓
Nuclear localization
Pharmacodynamic Outcome
- Rapid, dose-dependent response
- Duration of at least 12 weeks
10000
3
(ng/g)Conc.Tissue
ConcentrationNuclear cells)(pmol/1e6
1000
2
100
10
1
1
0
10
20
40
80
Dose (mg/kg)
IV, hDMD mice, 5-day post injection
3 µM PMO
3 µM EEV-PMO
24-hour incubation
120
(%)
100
80
Skipping
60
Exon
40
20
0
10
20
40
80
Dose (mg/kg)
IV, hDMD mice, 5-day post injection
hDMD mice express full-length human dystrophin gene.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
DMD: Significant Unmet Need
Heart
Respiratory muscles
Skeletal muscle
44
7.6%
45
9%
3.8% 50
14%
51
Duchenne is caused by mutations in the DMD gene, which lead to a lack of functional dystrophin, causing progressive loss of
muscle function throughout the body
~40,000
people in the US and Europe have Duchenne1
1Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy: About Duchenne. 2Europeans Medicines Agency: Orphan designation for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 3Bladen, C.L. et al HUMAN MUTATION, 2015.
