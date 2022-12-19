Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRDA   US29384C1080

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
19.89 USD   -6.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entrada Therapeutics Shares Dive 32% on FDA Hold Notice for ENTR-601-44 Muscular Dystrophy Drug

12/19/2022 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Entrada Therapeutics Inc. shares dived 32% to $13.50 in after-hours trading Monday following a clinical hold notice from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its investigational new drug application for ENTR-601-44, a potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"The clinical hold on our ENTR-601-44 program is disappointing and we will work to address the FDA's concerns regarding the IND," said Chief Executive Dipal Doshi.

The stock, which closed Monday down 6.1% to $19.89, is up about 16% on the year.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1707ET

Analyst Recommendations on ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -95,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 57,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 664 M 664 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,89 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipal Doshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kory James Wentworth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Nerissa C. Kreher Chief Medical Officer
Natarajan Sethuraman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.23.72%664
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS38.80%78 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.51%77 236
BIONTECH SE-32.02%42 589
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%33 013
GENMAB A/S16.08%28 437