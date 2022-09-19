Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRDA   US29384C1080

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
13.64 USD   -1.94%
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entrada Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Doshi Dipal
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. [TRDA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President and CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 6 TIDE STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02210
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Doshi Dipal
C/O ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
6 TIDE STREET
BOSTON, MA02210 		X
President and CEO
Signatures
/s/ Jared Cohen, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 13, 2022.
(2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $15.01 to $15.07, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/12ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/30Entrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Confer..
GL
08/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Entrada Therapeutics to $13 From $10, Keeps Neutr..
MT
08/12ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/11ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/11Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/11ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -92,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 98,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,91 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipal Doshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kory James Wentworth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Nerissa C. Kreher Chief Medical Officer
Natarajan Sethuraman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-18.75%435
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.65%82 221
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.47%75 937
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.93%74 299
BIONTECH SE-43.46%35 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%30 609