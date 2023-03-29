Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TRDA   US29384C1080

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
14.90 USD   -0.33%
GL
GL
03/06Entrada Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entrada Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference

03/29/2023 | 07:01am EDT
BOSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Conference on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
kmacdonald@entradatx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net cash 2023 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -426x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
EV / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,90 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipal Doshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kory James Wentworth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Nerissa C. Kreher Chief Medical Officer
Natarajan Sethuraman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.10.21%493
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.62%88 259
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.47%80 534
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%34 578
BIONTECH SE-18.12%29 915
GENMAB A/S-12.41%24 453
