Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRDA   US29384C1080

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
11.75 USD   -19.30%
07:01aEntrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
08/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Entrada Therapeutics to $13 From $10, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08/12ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Nathan Dowden, Chief Operating Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12 – 14, 2022.

The company’s presentation will be available to view beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
kmacdonald@entradatx.com


All news about ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:01aEntrada Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Confer..
GL
08/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Entrada Therapeutics to $13 From $10, Keeps Neutr..
MT
08/12ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/11ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/11Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/11ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11Entrada Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
08/11Entrada Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
08/04Entrada Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with the Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Resea..
GL
08/04Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Collaboration with the Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -92,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 98,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,75 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dipal Doshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kory James Wentworth Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kush M. Parmar Chairman
Nerissa C. Kreher Chief Medical Officer
Natarajan Sethuraman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-31.37%368
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.99%78 273
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.23%72 219
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.14%63 372
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.35%37 269
BIONTECH SE-43.90%35 148