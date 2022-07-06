Log in
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRDA)
07/06/2022
11.80 USD   -1.67%
07:01aEntrada Therapeutics to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
GL
07:00aEntrada Therapeutics to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
AQ
06/29INSIDER SELL : Entrada Therapeutics
MT
Entrada Therapeutics to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

07/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
BOSTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in-person at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, to be held in New York from July 12 – 13, 2022.

A fireside chat with Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Natarajan Sethuraman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will be available to view beginning Monday, July 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Karla MacDonald
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
kmacdonald@entradatx.com


