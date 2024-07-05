ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Overview

On June 28, 2024, Entravision Communications Corporation (the "Company") completed the previously-announced sale of its Entravision Global Partners business (the "Business") to IMS Internet Media Services, Inc. ("IMS"), pursuant to an Equity Purchase Agreement entered into on June 13, 2024 among the Company, Entravision Digital Holdings, LLC ("Seller") and IMS.

Cash proceeds from the transaction, net of working capital and other adjustments, received at the closing were $16.4 million. Immediately after the closing, an amount equal to $6.5 million of the proceeds was paid by the Company to the parties who sold MediaDonuts Pte. Ltd. to Seller on July 1, 2021 (the "MediaDonuts Founders"), pursuant to a previously-disclosed Assignment, Assumption and Release Agreement dated June 13, 2024 among the Company, Seller, IMS and the MediaDonuts Founders.

The Company was also required to make a mandatory debt payment of $4.9 million under its 2023 Credit Facility as a result of the sale.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

The sale of the Business constitutes a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. The Company has also determined that the sale of the Business represents a strategic shift that will have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the Company will account for the Business as discontinued operations beginning in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As part of this strategic shift, the Company also sold two other businesses during the quarter as described below. As the sales of these three businesses (collectively, the "Businesses") were all part of a single strategic shift and will be reported together as discontinued operations in future filings, they will also be reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed financial information presented in this filing.

Sale of Adsmurai

As previously announced, on May 6, 2024, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), among Adsmurai, S.L. ("Adsmurai"), the Company and the other stockholders of Adsmurai (the "Buyers"). Adsmurai is a Spanish company engaged in the sale and marketing of digital advertising technology platforms.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as of the Effective Date (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) (i) the Company sold its 51% equity interest in Adsmurai to Buyers, (ii) the Company terminated loans it made to Buyers in the principal amount of €12.3 million and (iii) the parties terminated other previous agreements made between them, including an Options Agreement which contained put redemption features for Buyers and call redemption features for the Company. As consideration, the Company received €15.0 million (approximately $16.2 million as of the Effective Date) ("Total Consideration"). The Purchase Agreement also contains representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities and releases of the parties thereto.

The Total Consideration is payable to the Company as follows:

€10.0 million paid on the Effective Date (approximately $10.7 million); and
€5.0 million to be paid within six months of the Effective Date (approximately $5.4 million).

Sale of Jack of Digital

On June 28, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Jack of Digital, a digital marketing services company serving clients in Pakistan. The total consideration was $0.1 million.

The Company has prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements ("Pro Forma Information") in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Pro Forma Information has been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and reflects certain assumptions and adjustments that management believes are reasonable under the circumstances and given the information available at this time. The Pro Forma Information reflects adjustments that, in the opinion of management, are necessary to present fairly the pro forma financial position as of March 31, 2024 and results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. The Pro Forma Information is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to represent what the Company's financial position or results of operations

would have been had the sale of the Businesses occurred on March 31, 2024 for the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and as of January 1, 2021, the beginning of the earliest period presented, for the unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of income, nor is it indicative of its future financial position or results of operations. The Pro Forma Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2024

Historical

Pro Forma

Results

Adjustments (a)

Pro Forma

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,410

$

29,988

(b)

$

98,422

Marketable securities

4,335

-

4,335

Restricted cash

774

-

774

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

206,065

147,912

58,153

Assets held for sale

301

-

301

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,095

4,549

35,546

Total current assets

379,980

182,449

197,531

Property and equipment, net

69,294

4,179

65,115

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net

34,660

28,500

6,160

Intangible assets not subject to amortization

195,174

-

195,174

Goodwill

55,272

4,599

(c)

50,673

Deferred income taxes

5,175

5,118

57

Operating leases right of use asset

43,543

1,068

42,475

Other assets

21,892

6,186

15,706

Total assets

$

804,990

$

232,099

$

572,891

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

3,360

$

860

$

2,500

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

263,484

222,173

41,311

Operating lease liabilities

7,518

561

6,957

Total current liabilities

274,362

223,594

50,768

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

195,762

6,424

(d)

189,338

Long-term operating lease liabilities

44,901

501

44,400

Other long-term liabilities

21,404

17,191

(e)

4,213

Deferred income taxes

55,186

7,548

47,638

Total liabilities

591,615

255,258

336,357

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

39,840

39,840

-

Stockholders' equity

Class A common stock

8

8

Class U common stock

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

743,339

(79,903

)

823,242

Accumulated deficit

(568,702

)

17,206

(f)

(585,908

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,111

)

(302

)

(809

)

Total stockholders' equity

173,535

(62,999

)

236,534

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

804,990

$

232,099

$

572,891

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024

Historical

Pro Forma

Results

Adjustments (g)

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

277,445

$

199,269

$

78,176

Expenses:

Cost of revenue - digital

203,229

180,571

22,658

Direct operating expenses

35,572

3,771

31,801

SG&A

26,695

12,361

14,334

Corporate expenses

12,248

-

12,248

Depreciation and amortization

7,133

2,394

4,739

Impairment charge

49,438

49,438

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,420

)

(1,200

)

(220

)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

449

184

265

Operating income (loss)

(55,899

)

(48,250

)

(7,649

)

Interest expense

(4,559

)

(116

)

(h)

(4,443

)

Interest income

1,130

552

578

Dividend income

10

-

10

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(113

)

-

(113

)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(40

)

-

(40

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(59,471

)

(47,814

)

(11,657

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

7,802

3,655

4,147

Net income (loss)

(51,669

)

(44,159

)

(7,510

)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

2,779

2,779

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(48,890

)

$

(41,380

)

$

(7,510

)

Basic and diluted earnings per share:

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

(0.55

)

$

(0.08

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

(0.55

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

89,518,058

89,518,058

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

89,518,058

89,518,058

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Historical

Pro Forma

Results

Adjustments (g)

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

1,106,867

$

809,824

$

297,043

Expenses:

Cost of revenue - digital

800,401

723,187

77,214

Direct operating expenses

128,470

15,239

113,231

SG&A

91,979

42,218

49,761

Corporate expenses

50,294

-

50,294

Depreciation and amortization

28,007

11,615

16,392

Impairment charge

13,267

13,267

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(2,539

)

(3,360

)

821

Foreign currency (gain) loss

900

(1,050

)

1,950

Other operating (gain) loss

609

-

609

Operating income (loss)

(4,521

)

21,975

(26,496

)

Interest expense

(17,291

)

(458

)

(h)

(16,833

)

Interest income

5,055

1,650

3,405

Dividend income

35

-

35

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(93

)

-

(93

)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

(1,556

)

-

(1,556

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(18,371

)

23,167

(41,538

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

2,750

(5,642

)

8,392

Net income (loss)

(15,621

)

17,525

(33,146

)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(158

)

(158

)

-

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

342

342

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(15,437

)

$

17,709

$

(33,146

)

Basic and diluted earnings per share:

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.38

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.38

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

87,901,938

87,901,938

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

87,901,938

87,901,938

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Historical

Pro Forma

Results

Adjustments (g)

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

956,209

$

632,218

$

323,991

Expenses:

Cost of revenue - digital

623,916

553,329

70,587

Direct operating expenses

122,611

13,291

109,320

SG&A

75,165

28,177

46,988

Corporate expenses

49,404

-

49,404

Depreciation and amortization

25,697

10,050

15,647

Impairment charge

1,600

1,600

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

14,210

16,010

(1,800

)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

2,972

1,729

1,243

Other operating (gain) loss

382

(41

)

423

Operating income (loss)

40,252

9,673

30,579

Interest expense

(10,876

)

(340

)

(h)

(10,536

)

Interest income

2,864

124

2,740

Dividend income

20

-

20

Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(532

)

-

(532

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

31,728

9,457

22,271

Income tax benefit (expense)

(11,559

)

(2,688

)

(8,871

)

Net income (loss)

20,169

6,769

13,400

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,050

)

(2,049

)

(1

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

18,119

$

4,720

$

13,399

Basic and diluted earnings per share:

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.21

$

0.16

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.21

$

0.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

85,391,163

85,391,163

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

87,769,762

87,769,762

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Historical

Pro Forma

Results

Adjustments (g)

Pro Forma

Net revenue

$

760,192

$

484,757

$

275,435

Expenses:

Cost of revenue - digital

466,517

426,216

40,301

Direct operating expenses

116,449

11,988

104,461

SG&A

56,585

14,731

41,854

Corporate expenses

32,993

-

32,993

Depreciation and amortization

22,420

7,284

15,136

Impairment charge

3,023

1,319

1,704

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

8,224

8,224

-

Foreign currency (gain) loss

508

601

(93

)

Other operating (gain) loss

(6,998

)

-

(6,998

)

Operating income (loss)

60,471

14,394

46,077

Interest expense

(7,020

)

(198

)

(h)

(6,822

)

Interest income

245

9

236

Dividend income

213

-

213

Income (loss) before income taxes

53,909

14,206

39,703

Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,679

)

(3,725

)

(14,954

)

Net income (loss)

35,230

10,481

24,749

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(5,938

)

(5,938

)

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

29,292

$

4,543

$

24,749

Basic and diluted earnings per share:

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.34

$

0.29

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.33

$

0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

85,301,603

85,301,603

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

87,910,603

87,910,603

Entravision Communications Corporation

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

(a)
Adjustments reflect the elimination of assets and liabilities of the Businesses.
(b)
The pro forma impact on cash and cash equivalents is as follows (in thousands):

Cash Proceeds from sale of the Businesses

$

27,248

Payment to MediaDonuts Founders

(6,500

)

Mandatory debt repayment

(4,900

)

Cash distributed from the Business before closing

43,460

59,308

(c)
Reflects the elimination of an estimated $4.6 million of goodwill based on the relative fair value of the Businesses as of the date of sale.
(d)
Adjustment includes the mandatory repayment of $4.9 million of debt as a result of the sale of the Business.
(e)
Adjustment includes the payment of $6.5 million to the MediaDonuts Founders as a result of the sale of Business.
(f)
Represents the equity impact of the proforma balance sheet adjustments discussed in (a) - (e) above.
(g)
Adjustments reflect the elimination of revenue, cost of revenue, expenses and taxes which are specific to the operations of the Businesses.
(h)
Adjustment reflects the reduction of interest expense in connection with the mandatory payment of debt of $4.9 million as a result of the sale of the Business.

