ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Overview

On June 28, 2024, Entravision Communications Corporation (the "Company") completed the previously-announced sale of its Entravision Global Partners business (the "Business") to IMS Internet Media Services, Inc. ("IMS"), pursuant to an Equity Purchase Agreement entered into on June 13, 2024 among the Company, Entravision Digital Holdings, LLC ("Seller") and IMS.

Cash proceeds from the transaction, net of working capital and other adjustments, received at the closing were $16.4 million. Immediately after the closing, an amount equal to $6.5 million of the proceeds was paid by the Company to the parties who sold MediaDonuts Pte. Ltd. to Seller on July 1, 2021 (the "MediaDonuts Founders"), pursuant to a previously-disclosed Assignment, Assumption and Release Agreement dated June 13, 2024 among the Company, Seller, IMS and the MediaDonuts Founders.

The Company was also required to make a mandatory debt payment of $4.9 million under its 2023 Credit Facility as a result of the sale.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

The sale of the Business constitutes a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. The Company has also determined that the sale of the Business represents a strategic shift that will have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the Company will account for the Business as discontinued operations beginning in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As part of this strategic shift, the Company also sold two other businesses during the quarter as described below. As the sales of these three businesses (collectively, the "Businesses") were all part of a single strategic shift and will be reported together as discontinued operations in future filings, they will also be reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed financial information presented in this filing.

Sale of Adsmurai

As previously announced, on May 6, 2024, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), among Adsmurai, S.L. ("Adsmurai"), the Company and the other stockholders of Adsmurai (the "Buyers"). Adsmurai is a Spanish company engaged in the sale and marketing of digital advertising technology platforms.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as of the Effective Date (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) (i) the Company sold its 51% equity interest in Adsmurai to Buyers, (ii) the Company terminated loans it made to Buyers in the principal amount of €12.3 million and (iii) the parties terminated other previous agreements made between them, including an Options Agreement which contained put redemption features for Buyers and call redemption features for the Company. As consideration, the Company received €15.0 million (approximately $16.2 million as of the Effective Date) ("Total Consideration"). The Purchase Agreement also contains representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities and releases of the parties thereto.

The Total Consideration is payable to the Company as follows:

€10.0 million paid on the Effective Date (approximately $10.7 million); and

€5.0 million to be paid within six months of the Effective Date (approximately $5.4 million).

Sale of Jack of Digital

On June 28, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Jack of Digital, a digital marketing services company serving clients in Pakistan. The total consideration was $0.1 million.

The Company has prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements ("Pro Forma Information") in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Pro Forma Information has been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and reflects certain assumptions and adjustments that management believes are reasonable under the circumstances and given the information available at this time. The Pro Forma Information reflects adjustments that, in the opinion of management, are necessary to present fairly the pro forma financial position as of March 31, 2024 and results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. The Pro Forma Information is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to represent what the Company's financial position or results of operations

would have been had the sale of the Businesses occurred on March 31, 2024 for the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and as of January 1, 2021, the beginning of the earliest period presented, for the unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of income, nor is it indicative of its future financial position or results of operations. The Pro Forma Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2024 Historical Pro Forma Results Adjustments (a) Pro Forma ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,410 $ 29,988 (b) $ 98,422 Marketable securities 4,335 - 4,335 Restricted cash 774 - 774 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 206,065 147,912 58,153 Assets held for sale 301 - 301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,095 4,549 35,546 Total current assets 379,980 182,449 197,531 Property and equipment, net 69,294 4,179 65,115 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 34,660 28,500 6,160 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 195,174 - 195,174 Goodwill 55,272 4,599 (c) 50,673 Deferred income taxes 5,175 5,118 57 Operating leases right of use asset 43,543 1,068 42,475 Other assets 21,892 6,186 15,706 Total assets $ 804,990 $ 232,099 $ 572,891 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,360 $ 860 $ 2,500 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 263,484 222,173 41,311 Operating lease liabilities 7,518 561 6,957 Total current liabilities 274,362 223,594 50,768 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 195,762 6,424 (d) 189,338 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,901 501 44,400 Other long-term liabilities 21,404 17,191 (e) 4,213 Deferred income taxes 55,186 7,548 47,638 Total liabilities 591,615 255,258 336,357 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 39,840 39,840 - Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 8 8 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 743,339 (79,903 ) 823,242 Accumulated deficit (568,702 ) 17,206 (f) (585,908 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,111 ) (302 ) (809 ) Total stockholders' equity 173,535 (62,999 ) 236,534 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 804,990 $ 232,099 $ 572,891

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 Historical Pro Forma Results Adjustments (g) Pro Forma Net revenue $ 277,445 $ 199,269 $ 78,176 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 203,229 180,571 22,658 Direct operating expenses 35,572 3,771 31,801 SG&A 26,695 12,361 14,334 Corporate expenses 12,248 - 12,248 Depreciation and amortization 7,133 2,394 4,739 Impairment charge 49,438 49,438 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,420 ) (1,200 ) (220 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 449 184 265 Operating income (loss) (55,899 ) (48,250 ) (7,649 ) Interest expense (4,559 ) (116 ) (h) (4,443 ) Interest income 1,130 552 578 Dividend income 10 - 10 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (113 ) - (113 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (40 ) - (40 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (59,471 ) (47,814 ) (11,657 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 7,802 3,655 4,147 Net income (loss) (51,669 ) (44,159 ) (7,510 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 2,779 2,779 - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (48,890 ) $ (41,380 ) $ (7,510 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.55 ) $ (0.08 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 89,518,058 89,518,058 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,518,058 89,518,058

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Historical Pro Forma Results Adjustments (g) Pro Forma Net revenue $ 1,106,867 $ 809,824 $ 297,043 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 800,401 723,187 77,214 Direct operating expenses 128,470 15,239 113,231 SG&A 91,979 42,218 49,761 Corporate expenses 50,294 - 50,294 Depreciation and amortization 28,007 11,615 16,392 Impairment charge 13,267 13,267 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,539 ) (3,360 ) 821 Foreign currency (gain) loss 900 (1,050 ) 1,950 Other operating (gain) loss 609 - 609 Operating income (loss) (4,521 ) 21,975 (26,496 ) Interest expense (17,291 ) (458 ) (h) (16,833 ) Interest income 5,055 1,650 3,405 Dividend income 35 - 35 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (93 ) - (93 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (1,556 ) - (1,556 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (18,371 ) 23,167 (41,538 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,750 (5,642 ) 8,392 Net income (loss) (15,621 ) 17,525 (33,146 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (158 ) (158 ) - Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 342 342 - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (15,437 ) $ 17,709 $ (33,146 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.38 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 87,901,938 87,901,938 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,901,938 87,901,938

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Historical Pro Forma Results Adjustments (g) Pro Forma Net revenue $ 956,209 $ 632,218 $ 323,991 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 623,916 553,329 70,587 Direct operating expenses 122,611 13,291 109,320 SG&A 75,165 28,177 46,988 Corporate expenses 49,404 - 49,404 Depreciation and amortization 25,697 10,050 15,647 Impairment charge 1,600 1,600 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 14,210 16,010 (1,800 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss 2,972 1,729 1,243 Other operating (gain) loss 382 (41 ) 423 Operating income (loss) 40,252 9,673 30,579 Interest expense (10,876 ) (340 ) (h) (10,536 ) Interest income 2,864 124 2,740 Dividend income 20 - 20 Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities (532 ) - (532 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 31,728 9,457 22,271 Income tax benefit (expense) (11,559 ) (2,688 ) (8,871 ) Net income (loss) 20,169 6,769 13,400 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,050 ) (2,049 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 18,119 $ 4,720 $ 13,399 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.16 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 85,391,163 85,391,163 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,769,762 87,769,762

Entravision Communications Corporation

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Historical Pro Forma Results Adjustments (g) Pro Forma Net revenue $ 760,192 $ 484,757 $ 275,435 Expenses: Cost of revenue - digital 466,517 426,216 40,301 Direct operating expenses 116,449 11,988 104,461 SG&A 56,585 14,731 41,854 Corporate expenses 32,993 - 32,993 Depreciation and amortization 22,420 7,284 15,136 Impairment charge 3,023 1,319 1,704 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,224 8,224 - Foreign currency (gain) loss 508 601 (93 ) Other operating (gain) loss (6,998 ) - (6,998 ) Operating income (loss) 60,471 14,394 46,077 Interest expense (7,020 ) (198 ) (h) (6,822 ) Interest income 245 9 236 Dividend income 213 - 213 Income (loss) before income taxes 53,909 14,206 39,703 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,679 ) (3,725 ) (14,954 ) Net income (loss) 35,230 10,481 24,749 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (5,938 ) (5,938 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 29,292 $ 4,543 $ 24,749 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.29 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 85,301,603 85,301,603 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 87,910,603 87,910,603

Entravision Communications Corporation

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Adjustments reflect the elimination of assets and liabilities of the Businesses. (a)

The pro forma impact on cash and cash equivalents is as follows (in thousands): (b)

Cash Proceeds from sale of the Businesses $ 27,248 Payment to MediaDonuts Founders (6,500 ) Mandatory debt repayment (4,900 ) Cash distributed from the Business before closing 43,460 59,308

Reflects the elimination of an estimated $4.6 million of goodwill based on the relative fair value of the Businesses as of the date of sale. (c)

Adjustment includes the mandatory repayment of $4.9 million of debt as a result of the sale of the Business. (d)

Adjustment includes the payment of $6.5 million to the MediaDonuts Founders as a result of the sale of Business. (e)

Represents the equity impact of the proforma balance sheet adjustments discussed in (a) - (e) above. (f)

Adjustments reflect the elimination of revenue, cost of revenue, expenses and taxes which are specific to the operations of the Businesses. (g)