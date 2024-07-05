ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Overview
On June 28, 2024, Entravision Communications Corporation (the "Company") completed the previously-announced sale of its Entravision Global Partners business (the "Business") to IMS Internet Media Services, Inc. ("IMS"), pursuant to an Equity Purchase Agreement entered into on June 13, 2024 among the Company, Entravision Digital Holdings, LLC ("Seller") and IMS.
Cash proceeds from the transaction, net of working capital and other adjustments, received at the closing were $16.4 million. Immediately after the closing, an amount equal to $6.5 million of the proceeds was paid by the Company to the parties who sold MediaDonuts Pte. Ltd. to Seller on July 1, 2021 (the "MediaDonuts Founders"), pursuant to a previously-disclosed Assignment, Assumption and Release Agreement dated June 13, 2024 among the Company, Seller, IMS and the MediaDonuts Founders.
The Company was also required to make a mandatory debt payment of $4.9 million under its 2023 Credit Facility as a result of the sale.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
The sale of the Business constitutes a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. The Company has also determined that the sale of the Business represents a strategic shift that will have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the Company will account for the Business as discontinued operations beginning in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As part of this strategic shift, the Company also sold two other businesses during the quarter as described below. As the sales of these three businesses (collectively, the "Businesses") were all part of a single strategic shift and will be reported together as discontinued operations in future filings, they will also be reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed financial information presented in this filing.
Sale of Adsmurai
As previously announced, on May 6, 2024, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), among Adsmurai, S.L. ("Adsmurai"), the Company and the other stockholders of Adsmurai (the "Buyers"). Adsmurai is a Spanish company engaged in the sale and marketing of digital advertising technology platforms.
Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as of the Effective Date (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) (i) the Company sold its 51% equity interest in Adsmurai to Buyers, (ii) the Company terminated loans it made to Buyers in the principal amount of €12.3 million and (iii) the parties terminated other previous agreements made between them, including an Options Agreement which contained put redemption features for Buyers and call redemption features for the Company. As consideration, the Company received €15.0 million (approximately $16.2 million as of the Effective Date) ("Total Consideration"). The Purchase Agreement also contains representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities and releases of the parties thereto.
The Total Consideration is payable to the Company as follows:
Sale of Jack of Digital
On June 28, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Jack of Digital, a digital marketing services company serving clients in Pakistan. The total consideration was $0.1 million.
The Company has prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements ("Pro Forma Information") in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The Pro Forma Information has been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and reflects certain assumptions and adjustments that management believes are reasonable under the circumstances and given the information available at this time. The Pro Forma Information reflects adjustments that, in the opinion of management, are necessary to present fairly the pro forma financial position as of March 31, 2024 and results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. The Pro Forma Information is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to represent what the Company's financial position or results of operations
would have been had the sale of the Businesses occurred on March 31, 2024 for the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and as of January 1, 2021, the beginning of the earliest period presented, for the unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of income, nor is it indicative of its future financial position or results of operations. The Pro Forma Information should be read in conjunction with the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes.
Entravision Communications Corporation
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands; unaudited)
March 31, 2024
Historical
Pro Forma
Results
Adjustments (a)
Pro Forma
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
128,410
$
29,988
(b)
$
98,422
Marketable securities
4,335
-
4,335
Restricted cash
774
-
774
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
206,065
147,912
58,153
Assets held for sale
301
-
301
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,095
4,549
35,546
Total current assets
379,980
182,449
197,531
Property and equipment, net
69,294
4,179
65,115
Intangible assets subject to amortization, net
34,660
28,500
6,160
Intangible assets not subject to amortization
195,174
-
195,174
Goodwill
55,272
4,599
(c)
50,673
Deferred income taxes
5,175
5,118
57
Operating leases right of use asset
43,543
1,068
42,475
Other assets
21,892
6,186
15,706
Total assets
$
804,990
$
232,099
$
572,891
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
3,360
$
860
$
2,500
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
263,484
222,173
41,311
Operating lease liabilities
7,518
561
6,957
Total current liabilities
274,362
223,594
50,768
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
195,762
6,424
(d)
189,338
Long-term operating lease liabilities
44,901
501
44,400
Other long-term liabilities
21,404
17,191
(e)
4,213
Deferred income taxes
55,186
7,548
47,638
Total liabilities
591,615
255,258
336,357
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
39,840
39,840
-
Stockholders' equity
Class A common stock
8
8
Class U common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
743,339
(79,903
)
823,242
Accumulated deficit
(568,702
)
17,206
(f)
(585,908
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,111
)
(302
)
(809
)
Total stockholders' equity
173,535
(62,999
)
236,534
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
804,990
$
232,099
$
572,891
Entravision Communications Corporation
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024
Historical
Pro Forma
Results
Adjustments (g)
Pro Forma
Net revenue
$
277,445
$
199,269
$
78,176
Expenses:
Cost of revenue - digital
203,229
180,571
22,658
Direct operating expenses
35,572
3,771
31,801
SG&A
26,695
12,361
14,334
Corporate expenses
12,248
-
12,248
Depreciation and amortization
7,133
2,394
4,739
Impairment charge
49,438
49,438
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(1,420
)
(1,200
)
(220
)
Foreign currency (gain) loss
449
184
265
Operating income (loss)
(55,899
)
(48,250
)
(7,649
)
Interest expense
(4,559
)
(116
)
(h)
(4,443
)
Interest income
1,130
552
578
Dividend income
10
-
10
Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities
(113
)
-
(113
)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
(40
)
-
(40
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(59,471
)
(47,814
)
(11,657
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
7,802
3,655
4,147
Net income (loss)
(51,669
)
(44,159
)
(7,510
)
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
2,779
2,779
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(48,890
)
$
(41,380
)
$
(7,510
)
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.08
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(0.55
)
$
(0.08
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
89,518,058
89,518,058
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
89,518,058
89,518,058
Entravision Communications Corporation
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Historical
Pro Forma
Results
Adjustments (g)
Pro Forma
Net revenue
$
1,106,867
$
809,824
$
297,043
Expenses:
Cost of revenue - digital
800,401
723,187
77,214
Direct operating expenses
128,470
15,239
113,231
SG&A
91,979
42,218
49,761
Corporate expenses
50,294
-
50,294
Depreciation and amortization
28,007
11,615
16,392
Impairment charge
13,267
13,267
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,539
)
(3,360
)
821
Foreign currency (gain) loss
900
(1,050
)
1,950
Other operating (gain) loss
609
-
609
Operating income (loss)
(4,521
)
21,975
(26,496
)
Interest expense
(17,291
)
(458
)
(h)
(16,833
)
Interest income
5,055
1,650
3,405
Dividend income
35
-
35
Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities
(93
)
-
(93
)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
(1,556
)
-
(1,556
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(18,371
)
23,167
(41,538
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
2,750
(5,642
)
8,392
Net income (loss)
(15,621
)
17,525
(33,146
)
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(158
)
(158
)
-
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
342
342
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(15,437
)
$
17,709
$
(33,146
)
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.38
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.38
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
87,901,938
87,901,938
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
87,901,938
87,901,938
Entravision Communications Corporation
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Historical
Pro Forma
Results
Adjustments (g)
Pro Forma
Net revenue
$
956,209
$
632,218
$
323,991
Expenses:
Cost of revenue - digital
623,916
553,329
70,587
Direct operating expenses
122,611
13,291
109,320
SG&A
75,165
28,177
46,988
Corporate expenses
49,404
-
49,404
Depreciation and amortization
25,697
10,050
15,647
Impairment charge
1,600
1,600
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
14,210
16,010
(1,800
)
Foreign currency (gain) loss
2,972
1,729
1,243
Other operating (gain) loss
382
(41
)
423
Operating income (loss)
40,252
9,673
30,579
Interest expense
(10,876
)
(340
)
(h)
(10,536
)
Interest income
2,864
124
2,740
Dividend income
20
-
20
Realized gain (loss) on marketable securities
(532
)
-
(532
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
31,728
9,457
22,271
Income tax benefit (expense)
(11,559
)
(2,688
)
(8,871
)
Net income (loss)
20,169
6,769
13,400
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(2,050
)
(2,049
)
(1
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
18,119
$
4,720
$
13,399
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
0.21
$
0.16
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
0.21
$
0.15
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
85,391,163
85,391,163
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
87,769,762
87,769,762
Entravision Communications Corporation
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Historical
Pro Forma
Results
Adjustments (g)
Pro Forma
Net revenue
$
760,192
$
484,757
$
275,435
Expenses:
Cost of revenue - digital
466,517
426,216
40,301
Direct operating expenses
116,449
11,988
104,461
SG&A
56,585
14,731
41,854
Corporate expenses
32,993
-
32,993
Depreciation and amortization
22,420
7,284
15,136
Impairment charge
3,023
1,319
1,704
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
8,224
8,224
-
Foreign currency (gain) loss
508
601
(93
)
Other operating (gain) loss
(6,998
)
-
(6,998
)
Operating income (loss)
60,471
14,394
46,077
Interest expense
(7,020
)
(198
)
(h)
(6,822
)
Interest income
245
9
236
Dividend income
213
-
213
Income (loss) before income taxes
53,909
14,206
39,703
Income tax benefit (expense)
(18,679
)
(3,725
)
(14,954
)
Net income (loss)
35,230
10,481
24,749
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(5,938
)
(5,938
)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
29,292
$
4,543
$
24,749
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
0.34
$
0.29
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
0.33
$
0.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
85,301,603
85,301,603
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
87,910,603
87,910,603
Entravision Communications Corporation
Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
Cash Proceeds from sale of the Businesses
$
27,248
Payment to MediaDonuts Founders
(6,500
)
Mandatory debt repayment
(4,900
)
Cash distributed from the Business before closing
43,460
59,308
