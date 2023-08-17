Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that the Company will bring listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast coverage of the NFL for the 2023-24 season. For the 9th consecutive season, Entravision will broadcast 51 prime NFL games in Spanish across its US owned-and-operated radio stations and in key markets through affiliate partnerships that include Latino Media Network.

Entravision will begin with the NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, September 7th, featuring a match-up between the Detroit Lions and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Radio coverage continues across the expanded 18-week NFL season, including all Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, and will continue through the postseason, including the AFC Championship, NFC Championship, and, for the very first time, culminating with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Entravision’s game day broadcasts include a pre-game show, followed by the live game broadcast and post-game analysis. In addition, Sunday broadcasts start with a 30-minute signature analysis show, Pase Completo, prior to the pre-game show, featuring veteran multi-sport announcer Ricardo Celis and game analyst Tony Nuñez. The Pase Completo program will also be streamed live on Facebook Live.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with the NFL and bring our listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast of the National Football League,” said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision Communications Corporation. “The fastest-growing fan base for the NFL is the Latino consumer which is passionately awaiting the start of the season. We have had a great partnership with the NFL, and we will continue to build upon this momentum to provide best-in-class coverage and unique cross-promotions that amplify key NFL initiatives.”

“Our partnership with Entravision is vital, as it helps bring the NFL to Spanish-speaking fans across the country, one of the fastest growing segments of our football fan base,” said Marissa Solis, NFL SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “Providing Spanish language calls of a large slate of NFL games, including Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, as well as the postseason and the Super Bowl, Entravision will ensure that our Latino fans have the access to the NFL that they deserve.”

Entravision O&O Station List Market Station Call Letters Los Angeles, CA Viva 103.1 FM KDLD-FM/KDLE-FM Phoenix, AZ La Suavecita 106.9 y 107.1 FM KVVA-FM and KDVA-FM Denver, CO La Suavecita 92.1 FM KJMN-FM Sacramento, CA La Suavecita 104.3 FM KXSE-FM Las Vegas, NV Fuego 92.7 FM KRRN-FM El Paso, TX La Suavecita 93.9 FM KINT-FM Monterey/Salinas, CA La Suavecita 107.1 FM KSES-FM Albuquerque, NM TUDN 1450 AM KRZY-AM McAllen, TX La Suavecita 101.9 FM KNVO-FM Palm Springs, CA Fuego 103.5 FM KPST-FM Stockton/Modesto La Suavecita 97.1 FM KTSE-FM Reno, NV La Tricolor 102.1 FM KRNV-FM El Centro, CA La Suavecita 94.5 FM KSEH-FM Lubbock, TX TUDN 1460 AM KBZO-AM Aspen, CO La Tricolor 104.3 y 107.1 FM KPVW-FM

Latino Media Network Affiliate Station List Market Station Call Letters New York, NY 1280 AM WADO-AM* Miami, FL 1140 AM WQBA-AM Chicago, IL 1200 AM WRTO-AM Dallas, TX 1270 AM KFLC-AM *WADO-AM is under contract to be acquired by Latino Media Network from TelevisaUnivision.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Latino Media Network

Latino Media Network is a media company serving the Latino community by helping us make sense of the world and their place in it. We will inspire, inform and celebrate Latinos through an audio focused multimedia network, owned and operated by members of our community. We will focus on content creation across a variety of culturally relevant subjects and help our community navigate the ocean of information that exists in our society. The network will create cultural pride by telling our stories, addressing our concerns and talking about opportunities for a better future.

