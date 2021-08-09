Log in
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Entravision Communications : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

08/09/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

  • Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for August 10, 2021. Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat with Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski to be broadcast live at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Sidoti Summer Virtual Microcap Investor Conference scheduled for August 19, 2021. Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time as well as host meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, and links to the live webcasts and replays will be available on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 47 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 734 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 571 M 571 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 68,0%
Managers and Directors
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION143.27%571
FOX CORPORATION25.27%20 472
DISCOVERY, INC.-3.49%18 543
RTL GROUP S.A.27.20%9 128
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.39.99%6 389
TEGNA INC.26.16%3 886