Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entravision Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVC   US29382R1077

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
5.350 USD   -0.74%
09:08aENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : Download Entravision Investor Presentation - Midwest IDEAS Conference (opens in new window)
PU
08/17Entravision Announces Participation in the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
08/12ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entravision Communications : Download Entravision Investor Presentation - Midwest IDEAS Conference (opens in new window)

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference

Chris Young | Chief Financial Oﬃcer

August 24th, 2022

About this presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. The company has previously provided a reconciliation between these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measure. That reconciliation was included in the Company's August 3rd, 2022 Earnings Press Release for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, which has been posted on the company's website and ﬁled with the SEC under the cover of Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and projections provided by the Company. Any such statements and projections reﬂect various estimates and assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its aﬃliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Whether or not such forward-looking statements or projections are in fact achieved will depend upon future events some of which are not within the control of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may vary from the projected results and such variations may be material. Statements contained herein describing documents and agreements are summaries only and such summaries are qualiﬁed in their entirety by reference to such documents and agreements.

2

About Entravision

Entravision's Growing Global Footprint

We are a leading global advertising,

media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers through partnerships with top platforms and publishers

Founded 1996, IPO 2000

NYSE: EVC

1,211 employees

35 countries

3

Transformation of Entravision

With roots in traditional broadcasting,

Entravision has transformed into a global digital player.

Pakistani Digital

Digital Advertising Company Ad-Rep Investment

in South Africa Acquisition

100 TV & Radio

Leading Ad-Rep and Digital Company

in Southeast Asia Acquisition

Stations (US)

IPO

NYSE:EVC

Leading Mobile

Leading Ad-Rep, Audio and Mobile

Programmatic Platform

Video In Latam Acquisition

in Europe Acquisition

25 TV & Radio

Stations (US)

Leading Mobile App

#1 Hispanic Digital Ad

Performance & Digital Agency

Network Acquisition

in Latam & EMEA Acquisition

Aﬃliation

Founded

1996

1998

2000

2014

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4

Investment Highlights

Solid Financial

Position

  • Strong Free Cash-Flow conversion (89% of EBITDA for FY 2021)
  • Ample liquidity > $184.2M in cash & marketable securities as of June 30
  • Low leverage (net leverage 0.3x)

Signiﬁcant & Growing Target Market

  • U.S. Latino + Latam growing market $5.6T by 2024
  • Global digital ad industry of $521Bn in 2021 to $820Bn by 2025 (12% CAGR)
  • South East Asia $3.7Bn digital ad spending, 8.5% CAGR 2021 to 2025

Long-Term Television Contracts

  • Entravision is Univision's largest TV aﬃliate group
  • Aﬃliation agreement runs until 2026
  • Retransmission revenue adds stability to free cash ﬂow

Expanding Platform of Digital Assets

  • Ad-techand marketing solutions: performance, programmatic, branding
  • Sales representations for leading global platforms: Meta, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, Triton Digital, Roku, Anzu among others

Global Footprint

Provides Extensive

Reach

  • 35 countries (18 in Latam, 13 in Asia, 2 in Africa, U.S., Spain)
  • 24 U.S. markets with local sales teams and media assets

Experienced Management Team

  • Proven managers with industry experience and deep global market knowledge (broadcasting + digital)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
09:08aENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : Download Entravision Investor Presentation - Midwest IDEAS Co..
PU
08/17Entravision Announces Participation in the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conferenc..
BU
08/12ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
08/04ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/03ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Entravision Communications Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/03Earnings Flash (EVC) ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $221.7M
MT
08/03Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
08/03Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 900 M - -
Net income 2022 26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 454 M 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 094
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,35 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter Francis Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-21.09%454
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-45.67%31 049
FOX CORPORATION-6.48%18 297
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-17.32%7 745
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.28.22%7 510
RTL GROUP S.A.-19.09%5 836