Entravision Communications : Download Entravision Investor Presentation - Midwest IDEAS Conference (opens in new window)

Entravision Communications : Download Entravision Investor Presentation - Midwest IDEAS Conference
08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference
Chris Young | Chief Financial Oﬃcer
August 24th, 2022
About this presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. The company has previously provided a reconciliation between these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measure. That reconciliation was included in the Company's August 3rd, 2022 Earnings Press Release for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, which has been posted on the company's website and ﬁled with the SEC under the cover of Form 8-K.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and projections provided by the Company. Any such statements and projections reﬂect various estimates and assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its aﬃliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Whether or not such forward-looking statements or projections are in fact achieved will depend upon future events some of which are not within the control of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may vary from the projected results and such variations may be material. Statements contained herein describing documents and agreements are summaries only and such summaries are qualiﬁed in their entirety by reference to such documents and agreements.
About Entravision
Entravision's Growing Global Footprint
We are a leading global advertising,
media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers through partnerships with top platforms and publishers
Founded 1996, IPO 2000
NYSE: EVC
1,211 employees
35 countries
Transformation of Entravision
With roots in traditional broadcasting,
Entravision has transformed into a global digital player.
Pakistani Digital
Digital Advertising Company Ad-Rep Investment
in South Africa Acquisition
100 TV & Radio
Leading Ad-Rep and Digital Company
in Southeast Asia Acquisition
Stations (US)
IPO
NYSE:EVC
Leading Mobile
Leading Ad-Rep, Audio and Mobile
Programmatic Platform
Video In Latam Acquisition
in Europe Acquisition
25 TV & Radio
Stations (US)
Leading Mobile App
#1 Hispanic Digital Ad
Performance & Digital Agency
Network Acquisition
in Latam & EMEA Acquisition
Aﬃliation
Founded
1996
1998
2000
2014
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Investment Highlights
Solid Financial
Position
Strong Free Cash-Flow conversion (89% of EBITDA for FY 2021)
Ample liquidity > $184.2M in cash & marketable securities as of June 30
Low leverage (net leverage 0.3x)
Signiﬁcant & Growing Target Market
U.S. Latino + Latam growing market $5.6T by 2024
Global digital ad industry of $521Bn in 2021 to $820Bn by 2025 (12% CAGR)
South East Asia $3.7Bn digital ad spending, 8.5% CAGR 2021 to 2025
Long-Term Television Contracts
Entravision is Univision's largest TV aﬃliate group
Aﬃliation agreement runs until2026
Retransmission revenue adds stability to free cash ﬂow
