Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entravision Communications Corporation    EVC

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entravision Communications : Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/05/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12 pm PT.

The presentation will be made available to the public via live audio webcast, which can be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com. For more information on the conference please visit conferences.db.com/americas/.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at  entravision.com or connect with us on  LinkedIn and  Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
05:42pENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 29th ..
BU
03/03ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/02ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
BU
02/24ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Launch of the Newly Revamped Noticiasya...
BU
01/26ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
01/12ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Participation in NobleCon17
BU
01/08ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Marks Fifth Season as the NFL's Exclusive Nationwi..
BU
01/04ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Announces Participation in Citi's 2021 Global TMT ..
BU
2020ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Investor Deck Singular Best of the Uncovered Webin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 313 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 104
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 $
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION30.18%286
DISCOVERY, INC.112.63%37 488
FOX CORPORATION41.21%22 475
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.37.16%6 270
TEGNA INC.29.39%3 965
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED25.86%3 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ