Entravision Communications : Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12 pm PT.

The presentation will be made available to the public via live audio webcast, which can be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com. For more information on the conference please visit conferences.db.com/americas/.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

