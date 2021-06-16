Entravision Communications : East Coast IDEAS Conference

East Coast IDEAS Conference
June 16, 2021
Chris Young
Entravision Chief Financial Officer
About Entravision
Entravision's Growing Global Footprint
Entravision is a diversiﬁed global marketing, technology and digital media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latam, Europe and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services spans the television, radio, and digital media markets.
Founded 1996, Public in 2000
988 employees
21 countries
NYSE: EVC
Solid Financial
Position
-
Strong Free Cash-Flow conversion (92% of EBITDA for Q121)
-
Solid liquidity > $166M in cash & marketable securities
-
Solid balance sheet, (net leverage 0.75x)
Signiﬁcant & Growing Target Market
-
U.S. Latino + Latam growing market ($2.3T by 2024)
-
Global digital advertising market 13% CAGR 2020 to 2025
Long-Term Television Contracts
-
Entravision is Univision's largest TV aﬃliate group
-
Aﬃliation agreement runs until 2026
-
Retransmission revenue adds stability to free cash ﬂow
Expanding Platform of Digital Assets
-
Ad-techand marketing solutions: performance, programmatic, branding
-
Latam sales representations for leading global platforms: Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn
Global Footprint
Provides Extensive
Reach
-
21 countries (15 in Latam)
-
35 U.S. markets with local sales teams and assets
Experienced Management Team
-
Proven managers with industry experience and deep global market knowledge (broadcasting + digital)
Signiﬁcant and Growing Target Market
|
US Latino Market Highlights
|
|
Young & Inﬂuential Growing Latino
|
|
❏ $1.7T Dollar Market; expected to top $2.3T
|
Population
|
|
|
by 2024[1].
|
|
❏ 62.3M U.S. Latinos in 2020 (111.2M in
|
|
|
|
99.8M
|
111.2M
|
|
|
87.6M
|
|
|
|
|
|
2058). The largest U.S. ethnic or racial
|
|
74.8M
|
|
|
62.3M
|
|
|
|
group[1].
|
|
|
|
|
❏ 31% of the U.S. Hispanic population is
|
|
|
|
|
|
under age 18 vs. 20% among
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-Hispanics[2].
|
|
|
|
|
|
❏ Latinos are younger than the general
|
2020
|
2030
|
2040
|
2050
|
2060
|
19%
|
21%
|
23%
|
26%
|
28%
|
population, median age of 29 for males
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 30 for females vs. 37 and 40,
|
Percent of U.S. Population
|
respectively, for the general population[2].
|
|
U.S. Census, Race and Hispanic Origin of the Native and Foreign Born: Main Projections Series
|
|
for the United States, 2017-2060.
Source: [1]Hispanic Marketing Council, Hispanic Market Guide, 2021; [2] U.S. Census Bureau, 2019 American Community Survey, 1 year estimates.
