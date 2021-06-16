Log in
    EVC   US29382R1077

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
Entravision Communications : East Coast IDEAS Conference

06/16/2021 | 07:36am EDT
East Coast IDEAS Conference

June 16, 2021

Chris Young

Entravision Chief Financial Officer

About this presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. The company has previously provided a reconciliation between these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measure. That reconciliation was included in the Company's May 6, 2021 Earnings Press Release for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which has been posted on the company's website and ﬁled with the SEC under the cover of Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and projections provided by the Company. Any such statements and projections reﬂect various estimates and assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results. No representations or warranties are made by the Company or any of its aﬃliates as to the accuracy of any such statements or projections. Whether or not such forward-looking statements or projections are in fact achieved will depend upon future events some of which are not within the control of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may vary from the projected results and such variations may be material. Statements contained herein describing documents and agreements are summaries only and such summaries are qualiﬁed in their entirety by reference to such documents and agreements.

2

About Entravision

Entravision's Growing Global Footprint

Entravision is a diversiﬁed global marketing, technology and digital media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latam, Europe and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services spans the television, radio, and digital media markets.

Founded 1996, Public in 2000

988 employees

21 countries

NYSE: EVC

3

Investment Highlights

Solid Financial

Position

  • Strong Free Cash-Flow conversion (92% of EBITDA for Q121)
  • Solid liquidity > $166M in cash & marketable securities
  • Solid balance sheet, (net leverage 0.75x)

Signiﬁcant & Growing Target Market

  • U.S. Latino + Latam growing market ($2.3T by 2024)
  • Global digital advertising market 13% CAGR 2020 to 2025

Long-Term Television Contracts

  • Entravision is Univision's largest TV aﬃliate group
  • Aﬃliation agreement runs until 2026
  • Retransmission revenue adds stability to free cash ﬂow

Expanding Platform of Digital Assets

  • Ad-techand marketing solutions: performance, programmatic, branding
  • Latam sales representations for leading global platforms: Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn

Global Footprint

Provides Extensive

Reach

  • 21 countries (15 in Latam)
  • 35 U.S. markets with local sales teams and assets

Experienced Management Team

  • Proven managers with industry experience and deep global market knowledge (broadcasting + digital)

Signiﬁcant and Growing Target Market

US Latino Market Highlights

Young & Inﬂuential Growing Latino

$1.7T Dollar Market; expected to top $2.3T

Population

by 2024[1].

62.3M U.S. Latinos in 2020 (111.2M in

99.8M

111.2M

87.6M

2058). The largest U.S. ethnic or racial

74.8M

62.3M

group[1].

31% of the U.S. Hispanic population is

under age 18 vs. 20% among

non-Hispanics[2].

Latinos are younger than the general

2020

2030

2040

2050

2060

19%

21%

23%

26%

28%

population, median age of 29 for males

and 30 for females vs. 37 and 40,

Percent of U.S. Population

respectively, for the general population[2].

U.S. Census, Race and Hispanic Origin of the Native and Foreign Born: Main Projections Series

for the United States, 2017-2060.

5

Source: [1]Hispanic Marketing Council, Hispanic Market Guide, 2021; [2] U.S. Census Bureau, 2019 American Community Survey, 1 year estimates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Entravision Communications Corporation published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
