Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entravision Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVC   US29382R1077

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entravision Communications :  Entravision Announces Participation in the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

06/08/2021 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced that Christopher Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference June 16-17, 2021. Management will be presenting on Wednesday, June 16th, and hosting investor meetings on Thursday, June 17th.

Entravision’s presentation will be webcasted on the conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT / 5:00 a.m. PT on June 16th. The live audio webcast and replay can also be accessed by visiting Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
09:19aENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  :  Entravision Announces Participation in the 11th A..
BU
06/07ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : SECOND AMENDMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
06/07ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
06/01ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Sixth Amendment, dated as of May 27, 2021, to 2004..
PU
06/01ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Su..
AQ
05/13ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Earns Great Place to Work Certification&t..
BU
05/07ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
05/06ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS  : Earnings Flash (EVC) ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CO..
MT
05/06ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATI : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 663 M - -
Net income 2021 31,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,75 $
Last Close Price 4,63 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Walter F. Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION66.55%394
FOX CORPORATION27.58%21 162
DISCOVERY, INC.3.82%20 226
RTL GROUP S.A.24.36%9 253
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.70%6 240
TEGNA INC.37.13%4 223