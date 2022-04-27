Log in
Entravision Expands into South Asia and Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Stake in Leading Digital Marketing Services Company Jack of Digital

04/27/2022 | 09:16am EDT
The acquisition provides access to a high-growth, emerging digital advertising industry in Pakistan with expansion opportunities throughout South Asia

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or “the Company”), a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a strategic stake in Jack of Digital, a digital marketing services company that serves as the exclusive advertising sales partner of TikTok in Pakistan. With this investment, Entravision will expand its commercial partnership reach across the South Asian region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005426/en/

Founded in 2020 by ad tech and marketing industry veteran Faisal Sheikh, Jack of Digital specializes in international platform partnerships with some of the world’s top advertising, marketing and data platforms. With strong local leadership experience in Pakistan, Jack of Digital provides marketing and communication, advertising sales and relationship management services to a growing client base. Jack of Digital maintains exclusive advertising and data sales representations in Pakistan with short-form video platform TikTok, full-stack programmatic platform Eskimi, app entertainment tool SHAREit and ad fraud protection service Spider AF.

“We are very excited to announce our strategic investment in Jack of Digital, opening the door for Entravision to the South Asian market,” said Juan Saldívar, Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer of Entravision. “Jack of Digital’s exclusive partnership with TikTok in Pakistan builds upon our recent exclusivity with TikTok in South Africa through our acquisition of 365 Digital this past November. With this investment, Entravision now provides creative digital advertising and marketing services in over 35 countries as we continue to strategically expand our global footprint.”

With Entravision’s investment in Jack of Digital, the Company again taps into a high-growth region of the globe with vast opportunities for increased digital connection. Approximately 1.8 billion people, or 23% of the world’s population, live in South Asia, including the countries of Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan in particular, where Jack of Digital is headquartered, over 98 million people are digitally connected, representing just under half of the total population, with opportunities for significant growth.

“Entravision’s investment in Jack of Digital is a turning point for our company, and we look forward to partnering together to bring the best in digital media to the South Asian marketplace,” said Faisal Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Jack of Digital. “Having spent the past two decades working in the marketing and advertising industries, I’ve had the opportunity to partner with many different innovative digital players, and I believe having a company like Entravision to support our digital media business in South Asia will be a game changer.”

Upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary governmental approvals, all Jack of Digital employees will remain with the company, and Faisal Sheikh will continue to serve as CEO of the business based out of its headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMas television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Jack of Digital

Jack of Digital is a digital marketing company that specializes in international platform partnerships. Currently, Jack of Digital partners with TikTok, Eskimi, SHAREit and Spider AF and represents them in Pakistan. The primary areas of partnership include Advertising Sales, Marketing & Communications, and Relationship Management with advertisers and their media & creative agencies. Learn more about Jack of Digital’s offerings at jackofdigital.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook for updates.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation the Company’s current expectations and intentions with respect to the filing of its Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


