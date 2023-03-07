Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entravision Communications Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVC   US29382R1077

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

(EVC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
6.750 USD   +0.90%
09:02aEntravision Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/03Entravision Communications Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27Entravision Communications' Asia-Based Digital Unit Becomes Meta's Authorized Sales Partner in Mongolia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entravision Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/07/2023 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 836-8739 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5440 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, March 23, 2023 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 10176187. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
09:02aEntravision Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
BU
03/03Entravision Communications Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/27Entravision Communications' Asia-Based Digital Unit Becomes Meta's Authorized Sales Par..
MT
02/27Entravision Communications to Be Meta Platforms' Authorized Sales Partner in Mongolia
MT
02/27Entravision Announced as the Authorized Sales Partner of Meta in Mongolia
BU
02/13Introducing Entravision Plus
BU
02/07Entravision Communications Expands Meta Platforms Collaboration Into Iceland
MT
02/07Entravision expands Meta partnership with new representation in Iceland
BU
02/07Entravision Expands Meta Partnership with New Representation in Iceland
CI
02/03Entravision Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.05/Share From $0.025/Share, Payable March 3..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 573 M 573 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 094
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entravision Communications Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,75 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Young CEO, CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Executive VP
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Patricia Diaz Dennis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION39.38%573
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.63.19%36 766
FOX CORPORATION14.59%17 954
RTL GROUP S.A.18.20%7 705
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.4.53%6 596
TEGNA INC.-19.30%3 823