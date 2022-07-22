Log in
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Entravision Expands Digital Partnership with Meta in Honduras and El Salvador Bringing Latin American Partnership to 11 Countries
BU
Entravision Expands Digital Partnership with Meta in Honduras and El Salvador Bringing Latin American Partnership to 11 Countries
CI
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION(NYSE : EVC) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
Entravision Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2022 results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, August 17, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13730294. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 905 M - -
Net income 2022 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 431 M 431 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 094
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers and Directors
Walter Francis Ulloa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Liberman President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher T. Young CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Paul Anton Zevnik Lead Independent Director
Gilbert R. Vasquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-25.52%431
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-38.36%35 214
FOX CORPORATION-5.28%18 838
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-14.04%7 550
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.55%7 390
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.56%6 132