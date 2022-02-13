Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Entrust Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7191   JP3153160001

ENTRUST INC.

(7191)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pope leads crowds in prayer for peace in Ukraine

02/13/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday led crowds in St. Peter's Square in silent prayer for Ukraine, appealing to the consciences of politicians to seek peace.

"The news from Ukraine is very worrying," said Francis, who has made many appeals for peace in Ukraine and last month led an international day of prayer for peace.

"I entrust every effort for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the consciences of responsible politicians," he told thousands of people in the square for his weekly blessing and message.

"Let us pray in silence," he said. The crowd went quiet for about half a minute.

Francis spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin an hour-long call that the West would respond decisively to any invasion of Ukraine, adding such a step would produce widespread suffering and isolate Moscow.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade and has dismissed such warnings as "hysteria".

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENTRUST INC.
02/07ENTRUST : Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Third Quarter Results Briefing Information Mat..
PU
02/07Entrust Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Shipping companies feel the heat as investors shun coal
RE
2021Entrust Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Entrust Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021CITIC SECURITIES : China to set up state pension company with 17 firms taking stakes
RE
2021Entrust Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Entrust Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending March 3..
CI
2021NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2021NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 000 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net income 2022 860 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 13 862 M 120 M 120 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart ENTRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
Entrust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTRUST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 620,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yutaka Kuwabara Representative Director
Hiroyuki Ota Manager-Finance & Accounting
Masatake Yamanaka Independent Outside Director
Tetsuhito Matsuyama Independent Outside Director
Kiyoshi Kodo Director, Executive Officer & Senior GM-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTRUST INC.-17.66%120
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.43%55 954
ORIX CORPORATION4.09%24 575
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-5.60%22 826
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-8.33%7 673
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-4.78%7 587